The Fisherman's Arms sits in the "attractive village of Birgham, equidistant between Coldstream and Kelso".

The village is located close to the river Tweed and a stone's throw from the England and Scotland border. This part of the borders is renowned for its beautiful rolling countryside.

"The business enjoys a prominent roadside location in the middle of the village, offering an ideal trading location for passersby as well as residents," the agent said.

"The public areas are offered in walk-in condition for new owners, the pub is very neatly presented, oozing a mix of traditional and contemporary charm. The premises has very spacious outdoor accommodation including a large customer car park to the western end of the property, a landscaped beer garden to the rear of the property and additional outside seating in front of the business."

Cornerstone also said: "There is a well-presented two-bedroom owners flat with bathroom and living room and kitchen.

"This is on the first floor and is accessed via a separate stair at the rear of the property. This would be ideal owners/managers accommodation.

"Just beyond the beer garden at the rear there is three berth static caravan. This is ideal for letting purposes or staff accommodation."

The agent added: "The availability of the Fisherman’s Arms should be of serious interest to those looking to acquire a well-appointed bar and restaurant ready to be taken to the next trading level. This is an exciting, licensed opportunity in a sought-after and desirable and trading location.

"Our clients have owned the business for a number of years and laterally have let the property out on a leasehold basis. The business is capable of being reopened immediately and will be trading impactfully straight away.

It said that, given the size and scope of the site, the premises could be suitable for residential conversion, although this would be subject to local authority planning consent.

Cornerstone said the Fisherman's Arms freehold is offered at a guide price of £350,000.