Long-established Edinburgh hospitality venue the Rutland has unveiled a new look.
The boutique hotel in the city’s west end and its food and beverage operations, The Huxley and Kyloe, have been given brand new interiors following an extensive refurbishment programme costing £1.2 million.
The rejuvenation of the hotel, which dates from the early 1800s, has been hailed as a “pivotal moment in the regeneration of the area”. The Rutland offers views of Edinburgh Castle and is located across from the Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky tourist attraction.
Signature Pubs, which acquired the Rutland in 2008, said the venue’s “revitalised aesthetics continue to pay homage to the building’s homeland”. The nine bedrooms feature artwork inspired by “iconic” Scottish brands and Mulberry wallpaper, and offer a “bath butler” package featuring products from Arran Aromatics. There are also fully-stocked bar carts offering Scottish drinks, from Edinburgh’s Cold Town Beer to Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky.
Meanwhile, The Huxley and Kyloe have been redesigned by Birmingham-based Tibbatts Abel. A new menu at The Huxley “celebrates Scottish classics with a touch of American soul”. While Kyloe’s gourmet menu has not been changed, its interior has been refreshed to provide a “more opulent dining experience”.
Louise MacLean, business development manager for Signature Pubs, said: “Each detail throughout this refurbishment has been meticulously curated to ensure an unparalleled guest experience whether dining, drinking or dreaming. We want our guests to feel relaxed, at home, and to experience affordable Scottish luxury at every touch point.
“Whether that be through our expertly curated cocktail menus, gourmet dining, amenities from brands such as GHD and Nespresso, or our ‘bath butler’ package where you can have your bath run for you whilst you relax or dine, using Arran Aromatic products.
“Whilst these three venues stand alone in their offerings, character and design, they are united in their shared vision to deliver unforgettable experiences with top level Scottish hospitality in an iconic Edinburgh location providing a well-placed offer ideal for international tourists, corporate visitors and locals alike.”
