The vote in Holyrood is expected to take place next week.

The Sxottish Greens are the latest party which has signalled its support for the bid to oust the First Minister following the ending of the Bute House Agreement later today.

Labour, the Lib Dems have all said they will be supporting it.

READ MORE: Yousaf facing no confidence vote after deal with Greens ends

READ MORE: Analysis: Humza Yousaf's grip on power heads to endgame

Should all MSPs in those parties back the motion it will mean that the motion gets the support of 63 MSPs.

And if all SNP MSPs vote against, it would mean 62 MSPs opposing it.

Ash Regan, the Alba MSP, has set out a list of demands in return for her voting with the SNP.

That would mean a tied vote of 63 each way.

In that scenario, it is parliamentary custom for the Presiding Officer would vote to maintain the status quo, meaning she would support the SNP side.

Earlier Patrick Harvie raised questions over whether Mr Yousaf's government would survive into next year.'

Asked at a hastily arranged press conference whether his party would back Mr Yousaf's next budget, Mr Harvie replied: "Do you think the current government will be in place by the time of the next Budget?"