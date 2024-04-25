It is understood the hearing has been called following a complaint from Police Scotland over potential drug links to the deaths.

An 18-year-old woman died after becoming unwell at SWG3 on New Year’s Day. Two men, also 18, died after attending an event at SWG3 in August last year.

SWG3 decided to postpone or cancel a number of events following the death in January.

A spokesperson for the venue said at the time: “Whilst the venue already meets or exceeds all relevant safety and security regulations, we have taken a decision to postpone a number of events during January while we carry out a detailed review of systems and procedures.”

Options available to the board include suspending or revoking the premises licence, making a variation to the licence conditions or issuing a written warning.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Licensing Board said: “An application to review the licence of these premises has been received and will be considered by the board.

“The outcome of the review will be determined by the individual merits of the submissions made before the board and within the context of existing licensing law.”

SWG3 has been approached for comment.