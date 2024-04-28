Glasgow’s much-loved festival of outdoor theatre is returning in June for another season of drama which, as always, has the works of William Shakespeare at its core. But with the ongoing widening of the repertoire, this year’s programme will also include adaptations of a pair of 19th century literary classics from England and Norway, both of which turn on the experiences of women.
What is it?
It is Bard In The Botanics, which since 2002 has hosted productions of Shakespeare plays in the leafy surrounds of Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens. To date there have been 100 productions and they have been enjoyed by over 150,000 people. The plays are roundly excellent – the only variable is the weather – and this year’s programme marks the 21st year at the helm for Artistic Director Gordon Barr.
When is it?
This year’s programme has just been unveiled and will run from June 19 to July 27. The first two productions will run from opening night until July 6 before the second two open on July 11 for the duration of the run.
What’s on?
This year’s programme presents a Shakespeare play which has never before been performed at Bard In The Botanics – The Merry Wives Of Windsor, the 1597 work which unleashed Sir John Falstaff on an unsuspecting world. In this version, however, Windsor has been swapped for somewhere a little closer to Glasgow – Wishaw – and the get-out clause ‘freely adapted from’ added. Also in the programme is Measure For Measure, one of the playwright’s darkest comedies. It will be performed in the Kibble Palace Glasshouse from July 11. Preceding it in the same space is an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic 1891 drama Hedda Gabler, one of theatre’s great female roles. It’s presented in Glasgow in a new version written by hotly-tipped playwright Kathy McKean. Finally there’s an adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s iconic 1847 novel Jane Eyre, which has been transposed to Scotland and is written and directed by Bard In The Botanics Associate Director, Jennifer Dick. It will be the first adaptation of a novel to be staged on the outdoor stage.
Who’s in them?
Following her acclaimed performance in last year’s Medea, award-winning Bard In The Botanics regular Nicole Cooper takes the title role in Hedda Gabler, to be directed by Gordon Barr. Stephanie McGregor takes the title role in Jane Eyre and will also play Isabella in Measure For Measure, while the part of Flastaff in The Merry Wives Of Wishaw goes once more to Alan Steele following his success in the same role in last year’s production of Henry IV.
What are they saying?
“It’s great that in our third decade of work, we can still bring audiences a Shakespeare title that they haven’t seen before,” says Gordon Barr. “This will be the first time that Bard in the Botanics has staged The Merry Wives Of Windsor or, as it is in this version, The Merry Wives Of Wishaw once again offering a platform to the wonderful comic talent of Alan Steele as the iconic Falstaff.” He adds: “Measure For Measure is a play that, sadly, never feels anything other than utterly contemporary and as society continues to fight against men’s abuse of their power over women, it remains frighteningly relevant to today – and a fitting addition to a season exploring the experience of women.”
When do tickets go on sale?
Booking opens on Monday April 29 and tickets range in price from £15 to £28, with all tickets for Tuesday performances priced at £19.
