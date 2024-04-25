Scottish Greens leader Patrick Harvie has said that Humza Yousaf's decision to end the power sharing deal with the SNP 'would come with consequences'.
Mr Harvie and his co-leader Lorna Slater gave a statement on the sudden end of the Bute House Agreement with Ms Slater claiming the First Minister had bowed to pressure from the right of the SNP.
They said the Scottish Greens membership had seen a surge in new applications following the decision taken by Mr Yousaf on Thursday morning.
In response to the end of the agreement - and the end of his tenure as a government minister - Mr Harvie said: "[Yousaf's] chosen to end that. That's his decision, and it can't come without consequences."
The consequences in question are the announcement that the Greens will back a motion of no confidence in the First Minister, brought by Douglas Ross's Scottish Tories.
Mr Harvie rejected the suggestion that the move was revenge on the part of the Greens, saying that would be an "unworthy" thought, but it was clear the situation has stung the party.
Asked how the Greens might work with Humza Yousaf in the future, having voted against him, Mr Harvie said: "We spent the last two-and-a-half years, nearly three years now, working constructively between two political parties.
"I think politics is at its best when political parties do seek the common ground and work hard to try and make cooperation possible.
"It is Humza Yousaf who has decided to tear up the basis on which that cooperation is taking place in the future."
Ms Slater added: "How can he work with us, having treated us this way?"
The move to back the motion of no confidence in the First Minister was unanimous from the Greens parliamentary group.
Ms Slater revealed details of this morning's 8am Bute House meeting, saying she understood the First Minister had decided to end the BHA - having previously robustly defended the deal - due to "pressure from the conservative wing of the government".
She said: "It was clear to me that it was because of pressure from the conservative wing of his own party, from the right wing and the vested interests that have been putting pressure on our progressive cooperation agreement."
Asked for more details, Mr Harvie added: "Actually, I don't think it would be appropriate to disclose the specific detail of a private conversation," but added that the conversation had been "robust".
The MSP added that he had received "a number of very warm comments from SNP members who also feel disconcerted by this shock decision."
