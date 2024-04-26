The fishing boat sank after the collision and none of the three men who were rescued are said to have been injured.

READ MORE: Woman ‘would not be here’ without rescue crew who saved her

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said lifeboats from its Arran and Troon stations rescued the men, who transferred them to the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch was notified, Police Scotland said.

Two lifeboats were sent to the scene (stock pic) (Image: PA)

An RAF Poseidon aircraft also attended the scene, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4pm on Thursday, 25 April 2024, we were made aware of a collision at sea involving a fishing vessel and a tanker in the Firth of Clyde, near Ardrossan.

“HM Coastguard rescued three men and transported them to land.

“There are no reported injuries.

“The fishing vessel sank and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been notified.”

READ MORE: Skye lifeboat rescue after trawler runs aground

An MoD spokesman added: “An RAF Poseidon was involved in the emergency response”.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “On Thursday 25 April, Troon and Arran RNLI lifeboats launched to a fishing vessel in distress between the Isle of Arran and the Ayrshire coast.

“The casualties were taken back to Troon lifeboat station and transferred into the care of the ambulance service.”

⚠️YELLOW #Ardrossan #Brodick 25Apr Due to MV Isle of Arran assisting with an emergency, the 16:40 sailing from Brodick departed approximately 10 minutes delayed. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) April 25, 2024

Ferry operator CalMac announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its MV Isle of Arran ferry was delayed as a result.

HM Coastguard and the SAS have been contacted for comment.