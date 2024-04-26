Three men have been rescued by the coastguard after a collision between a fishing vessel and a tanker between the Scottish mainland and an island.
Police Scotland says they were informed at around 4pm on Thursday that the two vessels crashed at sea between Ardrossan and Arran, North Ayrshire.
The fishing boat sank after the collision and none of the three men who were rescued are said to have been injured.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said lifeboats from its Arran and Troon stations rescued the men, who transferred them to the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch was notified, Police Scotland said.
An RAF Poseidon aircraft also attended the scene, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4pm on Thursday, 25 April 2024, we were made aware of a collision at sea involving a fishing vessel and a tanker in the Firth of Clyde, near Ardrossan.
“HM Coastguard rescued three men and transported them to land.
“There are no reported injuries.
“The fishing vessel sank and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been notified.”
An MoD spokesman added: “An RAF Poseidon was involved in the emergency response”.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: “On Thursday 25 April, Troon and Arran RNLI lifeboats launched to a fishing vessel in distress between the Isle of Arran and the Ayrshire coast.
“The casualties were taken back to Troon lifeboat station and transferred into the care of the ambulance service.”
Ferry operator CalMac announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its MV Isle of Arran ferry was delayed as a result.
HM Coastguard and the SAS have been contacted for comment.
