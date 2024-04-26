He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I have been asked this question previously the last time there was a leadership contest in the Scottish National Party, and I was very clear in my view that I believe that the party leader should have the ability to be the First Minister of Scotland.

“I have not been dissuaded from that view since I made those comments well over a year ago, but the most important thing for me here is to get on with the job of supporting the First Minister over the coming days as he fights back and he wins this vote of no confidence next week.”

Pressed about whether he would stand, Mr Flynn added: “Of course, implicit in my answer is the fact that I believe that the party leader should have the ability to be First Minister of Scotland. As you and all your listeners know I am a Member of Parliament in Westminster, I do not have the ability to be the First Minister of Scotland, so I am sure people can read between the lines in that regard.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf at Bute House yesterday.

Mr Flynn said Mr Yousaf is going to “come out fighting” as he faces a motion of no confidence.

Asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if it was a mistake to end the powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens, the SNP’s Westminster leader said: “I firmly believe it was the right thing to do, because the First Minister wanted to reset the focus of the Scottish Government on the priorities of the Scottish people.

“That of course means providing jobs and opportunities for our young people, growing the economy, protecting our NHS from the worst excesses of… Westminster and dealing with the cost-of-living crisis. He was absolutely right to do that.”

Mr Flynn added: “What I would gently urge all politicians in Holyrood to do now that we are of course a minority Government is to have some cool heads and some calm words this weekend to reflect upon the consequences of any decision that were to be taken or otherwise in relation to whom or who is not the First Minister and come to a conclusion which I believe would be much more reasonable.

Mr Flynn, who represents Aberdeen South, said Mr Yousaf is “reflective” as he faces a tight confidence vote next week at Holyrood.

He defended the First Minister as a “man of profound integrity”, saying he expects there to be discussions with the Scottish Green Party.

Aberdeen South MP Mr Flynn told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that he had spoken to Mr Yousaf on Thursday night, adding: “Humza Yousaf is a man of profound integrity. I had a conversation with Humza last night after both our kids were put to bed.

“He was reflective, but he was also very clear to me that he’s going to come out fighting because he believes in what he says. He believes in delivering for the people for Scotland. He believes in creating jobs and opportunities for the next generation.”

Mr Flynn added: “I would simply say to politicians from across the political spectrum that now is the time for cool heads, calm words, to reflect and to think about the consequences of their actions.”

The SNP Westminster leader said the fact the First Minister now runs a minority government means he will have to speak to other parties at Holyrood. Asked if he would be speaking to the Greens, Mr Flynn said: “I would anticipate so, just as I would anticipate there would be conversations with others as well.”

Mr Flynn said he expected Mr Yousaf to win the confidence vote and continue as party leader and First Minister.