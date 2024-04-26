The First Minister has cancelled a major speech he was due to give at lunchtime today in Glasgow.
Humza Yousaf was due to deliver an address at Strathclyde University in Glasgow at 12.30pm and then take questions from the audience and then speak to the media.
He was expected to talk on the subject of the labour market in an independent Scotland.
It would have been the second in a series of speeches outlining the Scottish Government’s ambition for a more productive economy to achieve higher living standards in an independent Scotland.
Professor Tricia Findlay, Director of the Scottish Centre for Employment Research at Strathclyde University and Co-chair of the Fair Work Convention, was due to introduce the First Minister.
However, according to reports this morning, broadcasters have been told the event has been cancelled.
Reports overnight and this morning have said that Mr Yousaf is considering his position as he faces being ousted as First Minister.
Media have been told Mr Yousaf will not resign on Friday.
He is expected to attend an event in a housing development in Dundee this lunchtime.
Senior members of the SNP have said the First Minister is considering his position after a chaotic day in Scottish politics.
Mr Yousaf could resign before he faces a vote of no confidence that he lacks the SNP majority to survive next week.
On Thursday afternoon, the Scottish Greens said they would support the no-confidence motion and vote to oust Yousaf.
Along with the other opposition parties, this would see a majority in Holyrood in favour of removing Mr Yousaf.
The Scottish Conservatives lodged the motion of no confidence after Mr Yousaf announced on Thursday morning he had ended the Bute House Agreement, which had brought the Scottish Greens into power and gave his government a majority in Holyrood.
