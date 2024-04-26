Speaking to LBC, Mr Sarwar said: "I think it's now a matter of when not if Humza Yousaf resigns as First Minister, but I think it'd be completely untenable for the SNP to presume they can impose another unelected First Minister on Scotland.

"And that's why Scottish Labour has said already we don't have confidence in terms of Humza Yousaf, but today we will also be laying a motion before Parliament, saying that the Scottish Parliament does not have confidence in the Scottish Government.

"Because ultimately, I think it's the people of Scotland that should set aside who leads this country not just a small group of SNP members."

More to follow...