The audience member stated he was from the Democratic Republic of Congo when asking if people fleeing his country would be sent back to Rwanda if they tried to enter the UK.

He also mentioned that DR Congo was a neighbouring country to Rwanda when asking his question.

He asked: “I come from a neighbouring country called Congo. If you know it geographically it is right next door to Rwanda. Right now, in Goma, there is a genocide going on, and there's such a big conflict going on with people from Rwanda.

“So, had my family members come from Goma on a crossing right now, would they then be sent back to the country they are supposedly warring, Rwanda?

“Does that make any sense to you?”

Mr Philp, who is MP for Croydon South then replied: “No I think there’s an exclusion on people from Rwanda being sent back to Rwanda.”

He was then met with an objection from the audience member, reminding him that they’re different countries.

Mr Philp appeared confused as he tried to establish the difference between the countries. He replied again to the audience member: "Well, I mean, Rwanda is a different country to Congo, isn't it?

"It's a different country?"

The question was met with a burst of laughter, expressions of disbelief, and another detailed description from the man who asked the question as the show’s host tried to clarify the facts for Mr Philp.

Wes Streeting, the Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care could also be seen with a puzzled look on his face as the moment unfolded before him.

Mr Philp continued: "There is a clause in the legislation that says if somebody would suffer, I think the phrase is 'serious and irreversible harm' by being sent somewhere, they wouldn't be sent.

"So, there is that safety mechanism built into the legislation."

The full clip can be viewed on the BBC's website.