The song became a huge club hit, particularly in Britain, and is closely linked to the boom of the rave scene thanks to being on constant rotation at venues like the Hacienda in Manchester.

The likes of Carl Cox, Daft Punk, Richie Hawtin, Junior Vasquez, Danny Tenaglia, and Michael Mayer all count DJ Pierre as an influence, while he helped launch the careers of Felix Da Housecat and Roy Davis Jr.

DJ Pierre, real name Nathaniel Pierre Jones, will perform at Platform in Glasgow on April 26, with additional sets from Bosco / Rob Mason & iluna.

