The Findhorn Foundation, which has occupied the Victorian Cluny Hill building in Forres since 1976, is known for its “offering of wellness practices, including spiritual wellness, meditation, connection with nature and environmental awareness amongst other enlightening and inspirational activities and courses”.

For over 40 years, “the spacious 76-bedroom property has welcomed attendees from all over the world” the agent said.

“Having adapted its operating model post-pandemic, the foundation is focusing on operating from smaller venues and no longer needs the Cluny Hill premises,” Christie and Co said.

The current owners said: “The decision to close the foundation’s operations at Cluny Hill was taken after much discussion and deliberation among the trustees. The work of the foundation will continue in new ways and a renewed focus on outreach is reinvigorating the work of the dedicated staff and volunteers of the foundation.”

The agent added: “The Cluny Hill building presents a fantastic opportunity for any new owner to create a destination in the stunning northeast of Scotland. As a former hotel, the building lends itself to the possibility of being restored back to its original use, or it could once again be a learning or wellness centre without the need for full restoration and refitting."

Mark Lavery and Gary Witham at Christie & Co who are handling the sale said in a statement: “This is a unique opportunity to purchase a substantial building in a beautiful rural part of Scotland. Sitting in circa 6.5 acres of woodland and mature gardens, this expansive former Victorian spa represents extremely good value for money for any potential buyer.”

Also described as the Vatican of the New Age, Burt Lancaster, Ruby Wax and Hayley Mills are among those to have stayed with the foundation.

It said last year it was winding down in its existing form amid a restructuring.

The property is on the market at offers over £625,000.

Shares surge in Edinburgh bank giant as results beat expectations

Shares in NatWest Group surged by nearly 5% this morning after the Royal Bank of Scotland owner beat profit expectations and underlined its “shared ambition” to make full a return to private ownership.

State-backed NatWest reported an operating profit of £1.3 billion for the first quarter, ahead of £1.26bn forecast by analysts, as its net interest margin came in higher than forecast, with impairment provisions lower than expected. One analyst declared NatWest was the “best of the bunch” of this week’s bank reporting season.

'Pivotal moment' as hotel reveals new look

Long-established Edinburgh hospitality venue the Rutland has unveiled a new look.

The boutique hotel in the city’s west end and its food and beverage operations, The Huxley and Kyloe, have been given brand new interiors following an extensive refurbishment programme costing £1.2 million.

The rejuvenation of the hotel, which dates from the early 1800s, has been hailed as a “pivotal moment in the regeneration of the area”. The Rutland offers views of Edinburgh Castle and is located across from the Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky tourist attraction.