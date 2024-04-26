The 11-acre property is being marketed in two lots, the first comprising the main bar and restaurant which is fitted to provide accommodation in keeping with the traditional appearance of the hotel.

Lot 1 also includes four en-suite letting bedrooms and a fifth letting room with private bathroom. There is a separate timber holiday lodge with the potential to add further lodges in the future, subject to planning permission, along with a small jetty and fishing rights on the loch form part of the title.

Lot 2 comprises a modern detached dwelling house with a lounge, kitchen, and five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. It has an external balcony at upper floor level with a hot tub, and has a letting licence so can be used as additional letting accommodation.

The property is being brought to market by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors. Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase an iconic hotel, a 17th century former coaching inn offering stunning views out over Loch Eck. As such, we anticipate keen interest in this well-established business.

“Given the availability of the subject property in separate lots or as a whole, we envisage buyers to include established hotel operators and also lifestyle purchasers.”

Offers in excess of £650,000 are invited for the hotel and offers in excess of £600,000 are invited for the house and land. Single offers for lots 1 and 2 will also be considered.