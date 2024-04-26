A hotel believed to be haunted by the restless spirit of a young boy who died centuries ago has been put up for sale.
The "Blue Boy" is said to have met a tragic fate Loch Eck, with his ghost continuing to roam the corridors of The Coylet Inn. Located nine miles north of Dunoon, the licensed hotel is contained within a building dating back to the mid-17th century.
The 11-acre property is being marketed in two lots, the first comprising the main bar and restaurant which is fitted to provide accommodation in keeping with the traditional appearance of the hotel.
READ MORE: Fisherman's Arms, Borders, for sale after recent closure
Lot 1 also includes four en-suite letting bedrooms and a fifth letting room with private bathroom. There is a separate timber holiday lodge with the potential to add further lodges in the future, subject to planning permission, along with a small jetty and fishing rights on the loch form part of the title.
Lot 2 comprises a modern detached dwelling house with a lounge, kitchen, and five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. It has an external balcony at upper floor level with a hot tub, and has a letting licence so can be used as additional letting accommodation.
READ MORE: 'Pivotal moment': Rutland in Edinburgh reveals new look
The property is being brought to market by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors. Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase an iconic hotel, a 17th century former coaching inn offering stunning views out over Loch Eck. As such, we anticipate keen interest in this well-established business.
“Given the availability of the subject property in separate lots or as a whole, we envisage buyers to include established hotel operators and also lifestyle purchasers.”
Offers in excess of £650,000 are invited for the hotel and offers in excess of £600,000 are invited for the house and land. Single offers for lots 1 and 2 will also be considered.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here