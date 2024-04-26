Built as a model of reform but growing to become one of Scotland's largest and most infamous institutions, Barlinnie Prison is approaching the end of its sentence.
With work now underway on a new prison on the site of Provan Gas Works, the question is what will happen to the current jail which, for 142 years, has dominated the skyline in Glasgow's east end.
Our series tells the history of Barlinnie, from its early days as a model prison, through tales of riots, slopping out and the 'Special Unit', which broke new ground in its rehabilitation of violent offenders.
Follow along here during the series for every article in the series.
Day One
The story of Barlinnie: From beacon of prison reform to notorious superjail
A reputation as tough as San Francisco's infamous former Alcatraz prison, Barlinnie has never been far from controversy and notoriety. But its history shows a different side. This is its story.
Days of rage: Inside the Barlinnie prison siege of January 1987
In one dramatic five day period Barlinnie became the best known prison in the world – for all the wrong reasons. Graphic scenes of roof top protest and terrified prison officers being held hostage were also shown across the world to a stunned audience. On January 5, 1987 a group of violent inmates at Barlinnie had taken over.
Glasgow's forgotten prisons and why Barlinnie was built
At one time Glasgow had eight separate prisons with different areas of the city having its own jail. However legislation passed by Westminster in the 19th century led to a more centralised system. By the time of Barlinnie's completion seven were closed, leaving only Duke Street. This is the story of Glasgow's old prison system and why Barlinnie was built.
'You're always looking for a way out': Tracking Barlinnie's prison escapes
In Barlinnie's chequered 142 year history only a relatively small number of prisoners have managed to escape. However like anyone connected with Barlinnie their stories were as dramatic as any told about the prison.
