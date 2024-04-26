The Scottish Conservatives have put forward a motion of no confidence in Humza Yousaf as First Minister, while Labour has submitted a motion saying the party has no confidence in the Scottish Government.

Mr Yousaf used a visit to a new housing development in Dundee to reiterate his position and insist he was not - voluntarily - going anywhere.

He also rejected that he is a "lame duck" First Minister, an attack line being used by opposition parties as they seek to undermine his authority following the collapse of the Bute House Agreement.

Asked whether he intends to resign, Mr Yousaf said: "No, I fully intend to not just win that vote but I intend to fight to make sure that the Government continues to deliver on the priorities of the people.

"Like, for example, investing in affordable housing."

He accused the opposition parties of "political game playing", and added: "We'll be getting on with the job, and when the vote comes I fully intend to win."

Asked if he would work with Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan - whose vote could potentially be critical to his survival - the First Minister said he will be writing to all leaders, inviting them to a meeting in an attempt to "make minority government work".

His comments came as he battles for his political survival after terminating the powersharing deal the SNP had with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood for almost three years.

Ms Regan, meanwhile, has written to the First Minister, making clear her demands if she is to support him.

The former SNP minister, who defected to Alex Salmond's party, said she wants to see progress on Scottish independence and defending "the rights of women and children".

She posted her letter to Mr Yousaf on social media platform X but, aside from seeking support for her previously-mooted independence bill, the letter was light on specifics.

It said: "Independence for Scotland, protecting the dignity, safety and rights of women and children, and providing a competent government for our people and businesses across Scotland remain my priorities.

"My door is open to discussing the progress of my proposed Scottish Parliament Powers Referendum Bill."

Ms Regan's Bill would seek a referendum to ask the Scottish public if Holyrood should have the powers to negotiate and legislate for Scottish independence.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “This was a desperate and humiliating attempt by a lame duck First Minister to save his job.

“Humza Yousaf has failed Scotland, his government is in meltdown and, despite his bluster, he knows he’s finished.

“That’s why we got his emergency announcement of more money for affordable housing, months after an SNP budget containing a brutal £196million cut to it.

“He has the cheek to claim he now seeks compromise with opposition parties when he and the SNP have divided Scotland at every turn. The only letter I want to see from Humza Yousaf is one announcing his resignation.

“His obsession with independence has left our economy and public services worse off.

“The Scottish Conservative Vote of No Confidence in Humza Yousaf will go ahead, and my party is urging every MSP disillusioned with his dismal leadership to back it.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour sought to put further pressure on the SNP by lodging a no confidence motion in the entire Scottish Government, rather than just Mr Yousaf.

If passed, this could lead to a Scottish Parliament election.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: "It's a matter now of when, not if, Humza Yousaf will step down as First Minister.

"It would be untenable for the SNP to assume it can impose another unelected first minister on Scotland."

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross confirmed on Times Radio he will back the Labour motion, saying: "I'll support that because I want to get rid of the Scottish Government."

Mr Yousaf's former allies in the Scottish Greens have vowed to vote against him in the motion of no confidence.

A tight vote is expected at Holyrood next week, and since the SNP has 63 out of the 128 MSPs, Ms Regan's vote would appear to be crucial in getting Mr Yousaf over the line.

The Bute House Agreement gave the SNP-led Government a majority at Holyrood but it came under strain in recent days after the Greens said they would put the future of the deal to a vote by their members.

Some in the Greens were unhappy after the Government dropped a 2030 climate target, and over the decision to pause the prescription of new puberty blockers at Scotland's only gender clinic for young people.

With the Greens voting in favour of the no-confidence motion, there would be 64 out of 128 MSPs who do not back the First Minister.

Alba leader Mr Salmond said Ms Regan is now the "most powerful MSP in the Scottish Parliament".

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone can cast tie-breaking votes but would be expected to vote in favour of the status quo.

Any vote is likely to take place next week, with timings to be confirmed by parliamentary authorities.