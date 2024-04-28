One of the biggest challenges facing the old Barlinnie will be removing the remains of prisoners buried there following their executions more than 60 years ago
If the Scottish Government decide to sell off the site then the bodies will have to be dug up and exhumed from their unmarked graves.
Serial killer Peter Manuel is among the 10 people put to death in Barlinnie between 1946 and 1960.
Before then all hangings, including those of women, took place in Duke Street Prison in Glasgow, which closed in 1955.
The last hanging in Britain was in 1965 and capital punishment was abolished in 1969.
Read the full series: Barlinnie - the story of Scotland's superprison
It is understood the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) will have to apply to Glasgow Sheriff Court for permission to exhume any remains left in the grounds.
Efforts will be made to contact any surviving family members to see if they want to receive the remains of their loved ones.
If unclaimed it likely the bodies will be cremated and their ashes scattered.
The SPS say they do not have any immediate plans for the remains, while the new jail is under construction, but say this will be something that they look at in the future.
A source added: "Given the manner in which they were buried and the amount of time that has since passed, we wouldn’t expect there to be much to exhume."
The last execution at Barlinnie was in December 1960, when 19 year-old Anthony Miller was hanged for killing a man during a robbery in Queens Park.
Manuel, the second last person to be hanged at Barlinnie, was executed in 1958 after he was convicted of murdering seven people in Glasgow and Lanarkshire.
It won't be the first attempted exhumation of remains by the SPS.
In 2014, prison management applied for permission to exhume the remains of the last man hanged in Scotland before they shut Craiginches jail in Aberdeen.
Henry John Burnett went to the gallows for murder in 1963 and was buried in the prison grounds.
His remains were exhumed in August 2014 and taken for a private ceremony to Aberdeen Crematorium.
Death came quickly for the 10 men hanged in the 14 years executions were carried out at Barlinnie.
At 8am, a hood would be placed on the condemned man's head and a noose around his neck, and seconds later the executioner would pull the trapdoor release. By 8.02, it was over.
A notice would be placed on the gates of the prison to inform the
public and waiting newspaper reporters.
Most of the executions were carried out by Thomas Pierrepoint and his nephew Albert.
Harry Allen took over their role and hanged both Manuel and Anthony Miller.
As was the custom, the remains of all executed prisoners became the property of the state, and were therefore buried in unmarked graves within the walls of the prison.
Family and friends were unable ever to visit the plots or pay their respects.
In 1997 the old execution chamber in D Hall was dismantled as part of renovation work.
The remains of all the executed prisoners were exhumed for the first time then reburied nearby
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here