The First Minister was due to give a major speech on the labour market on Friday lunchtime but - with his own job hanging in the balance - he cancelled with only a couple of hours' notice.

Instead, he headed to Dundee where he made an announcement about affordable housing.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said he wanted to “reset” his administration now that the Bute House Agreement had been terminated.

He said he had written to all of the Holyrood leaders inviting them to a meeting in an attempt to “make minority government work”.

There is, however, little prospect of the other parties working to support the First Minister.

The first motion of no confidence to be voted on by MSPs next week, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, is on Mr Yousaf as First Minister.

The second, tabled yesterday by Scottish Labour, is on the Scottish Government.

While losing the first would be politically embarrassing for the SNP leader, losing the second would - as per the Scotland Act - require Mr Yousaf and all of his ministers to resign.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said MSPs from across parliament should support his motion.

“Removing Humza Yousaf alone will not deliver the change we need – we need to get rid of the entire SNP government which has left almost one in six Scots on an NHS waiting list, public finances in chaos and public services at breaking point.”

The SNP currently has 63 MSPs. However, the opposition parties have a combined total of 65.

Both confidence votes only require a simple majority.

All parties bar Alba have said they will back Douglas Ross’s motion on Mr Yousaf’s record.

So far only the Tories and Lib Dems have confirmed they will support Scottish Labour’s bid to oust the First Minister.

Alba and the Greens expressed some scepticism - though neither have explicitly ruled out voting for the measure.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Scottish Green co-convenor Patrick Harvie said Mr Yousaf “very clearly” did not have the confidence of parliament.

“We said the responsibility of the decision is on him. He needs to bear the consequences of that reckless and damaging decision.

“I think it’s pretty clear he’s not the person who is going to be able to bring together a majority of parliament.”

Asked if there was any way back for Mr Yousaf in terms of working with the Greens, Me Harvie said the First Minister had “broken trust”.

He added: “He still hasn’t really given any clarity on why he made such a dramatic U-turn and broke a promise on which he was elected as First Minister.

“So it’s very difficult to see how you can have a conversation that leads to a constructive outcome on the basis of that lack of trust.”

A senior Green source told The Herald the news had upset SNP MSPs.

"We've had a steady stream of senior SNP people coming downstairs [to the Green party offices in Parliament], some of them clearly emotional, because a lot of time has been spent with our MSPs and their MSPs and ministers, building up a progressive working relationship as part of a pro-independence Scottish Government."

"There's been surprise and distress, I don't think that would be too strong a word," they added.

Speaking to journalists in Dundee, Mr Yousaf said he did not regret the ending of the Bute House Agreement but that it was not his intention to upset the Greens.

He said he “really valued the contribution” of Mr Harvie and Ms Slater in government.

“That upset and anger, that wasn’t meant from me, and I look forward to hopefully a response from Patrick and Lorna to the letter I intend to write them in the coming days.”

If Labour's motion of no confidence is successful and the First Minister is forced to resign, the Presiding Officer would then nominate an acting first minister and Holyrood would be given 28 days to find a permanent replacement.

If MSPs cannot agree on a new first minister in that time frame, Parliament would be dissolved and an early election would be sparked.

Asked by Channel 4 News whether the SNP could afford a Holyrood election before a general election, Mr Yousaf said: “I’m intending to win the vote of no confidence, but I wouldn’t rule out a Holyrood election. We’re on an election footing – we’re prepared if that’s required.”

Asked if he would resign if Parliament votes that it has no confidence in him as First Minister, Mr Yousaf said: “I don’t hypothecate at all on loss. I’m going to go into that vote expecting to win that vote. “I know the headline you’re desperate to try to get; I’m not going to give it to you because I intend to fight that vote of no confidence.

“I intend to win that vote of no confidence.”