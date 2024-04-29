A teacher who has paid out more than £25,000 to Glasgow lawyers for a "straightforward" divorce says she is still married six years on and being "held to ransom" by the firm for further payments.
Susan Smith claimed the firm had achieved "virtually nothing" for her in that time and she has been left financially ruined with a poor credit score.
The 43-year-old approached insurance and dispute resolution law firm BLM following the break-up of her 20-year marriage in 2017 and claims she was badly advised over the sale of her house and pension.
The couple had been living in Belfast but she returned to her home city of Glasgow, with her two children after the separation. She did not want to go into details about the reasons for the split but says the divorce was not contested by her ex.
She says she discussed her case with a female solicitor at the firm, which merged with Clyde & Co in 2022, who “promised me the moon and stars” and said she didn't forsee any difficulties with her case.
"She said I would be entitled to 75% of the proceeds from the house," said the teacher, who lives in Glasgow and teaches at a school in Bearsden.
"I said I was concerned about my pension being protected because I had a teacher's pension and I wanted to keep that if possible.
"She said she would 'keep that out of everything' which I know now looking back is not possible. That is a matrimonial asset and no lawyer should have said that.
"She also said the company had people in other offices in Northern Ireland who could help them out with the sale of the house.
"But what transpired over time was that they [the firm] had no jurisdiction over this."
She claims she was clear with the lawyer that she was in "financial dire straits" and payment of legal fees was dependent on the house sale.
"She said it wasn't a problem and they could wait until I'd sold it," said the teacher.
She claims the sale of the house was largely handled by her and she was liaising with conveyancing solicitors in Belfast.
"When the papers were to be signed, I went into the offices at BLM to do this,” she said.
"On several occasions, I asked her if this was going to come to a conclusion soon and a few times she said yes. It was always, 'It's nearly there, we just need to get over this hurdle.
"But this went on and on. Basically I have paid out since 2018 just over £25,000 (her ex got the other half of the house money), I'm not divorced yet, my pension isn't protected and the firm was not instrumental in the sale of my house."
She said she was forced to default on the mortgage payments to pressure her ex into selling.
"You can imagine the implications that had on my credit and I'm just trying to get out of that.".
She says the legal fees accumulated over a period of one year and six weeks after the sale of her house another bill came through from the lawyers for £14,000 "after they had taken every penny of my money from the sale".
She says this was later reduced to £6000 "with no real explanation" but was on the condition she did not lodge a formal complaint.
In one of the last communications seen by The Herald the company said it would have no option but to raise proceedings against the teacher if she fails to pay the money.
She claims she asked for a breakdown of the work done by the firm and says the company "listed phonecalls and emails".
"I don't know what they are or what they are for," she said.
"The truth is, not only have they achieved nothing but they have put me in a worse position, in default of a mortgage with a poor credit score.
"Because I'm not divorced he is still legally entitled to half of my pension."
READ MORE:
Explained in five minutes: mortgages and divorces
Edinburgh named most expensive city to get a divorce
She says she is now pursuing a divorced herself through the courts as her children are both over the age of 16 and is considering lodging a complaint with the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission (SLCC).
She said the stress of the process had taken a toll on her mental health and she appealed to the firm to "draw a line under things" and let the remaining fees go.
"All communication to try to come to an agreement has been met with hostility and demands for fees with threats of court action," claimed the teacher.
"I put my trust in this one person that she would sort this out for me. I was completely and utterly naive."
A legal source told The Herald: "Family law disputes are always a bit problematic as there is normally more to them and lots of threads as tends to happen in human relationships
"My instinct is that the solicitors probably did a bit of work but nowhere near the value that they seem to be claiming for.
"They may also have given poor advice, which would be an issue with the SLCC."
The Herald asked Clyde & Co for a breakdown of all the work carried out for Ms Smith and a response to her complaints.
A spokesman for the firm said: "As Ms Smith has advised us that she is taking the complaint to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission, we’re unable to comment on the matter."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here