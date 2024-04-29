As well as Ms Watson, Charlotte Street Partners has appointed Sophie Taylor, a recent graduate from the University of Glasgow with a master’s degree in political communication, as an associate.

The agency has also promoted Phoebe O’Carroll-Moran and John Cumming to the role of client manager. Both joined as associates in 2022.

Laura Hamilton, managing partner of Charlotte Street Partners, said: “Phoebe and John’s promotions recognise their valuable contribution to our team and clients. Both have made a significant impact on how we deliver value for our clients.

“The arrival of Rachel and Sophie – as the company enters its second decade – is exciting, adding new perspectives, insight and knowledge to our work.”