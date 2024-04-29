CHARLOTTE Street Partners, the Edinburgh-based strategic communications agency, has made further additions to its team.

Rachel Watson, a former senior journalist at BBC Scotland and political editor of The Scottish Sun, has joined as an associate partner, bringing more than a decade of media and political experience to the firm. The move comes several days after the agency added two senior journalists, Catherine MacLeod and Chris Deer, to its team.

As well as Ms Watson, Charlotte Street Partners has appointed Sophie Taylor, a recent graduate from the University of Glasgow with a master’s degree in political communication, as an associate.

The agency has also promoted Phoebe O’Carroll-Moran and John Cumming to the role of client manager. Both joined as associates in 2022.

Laura Hamilton, managing partner of Charlotte Street Partners, said: “Phoebe and John’s promotions recognise their valuable contribution to our team and clients. Both have made a significant impact on how we deliver value for our clients.

“The arrival of Rachel and Sophie – as the company enters its second decade – is exciting, adding new perspectives, insight and knowledge to our work.”