A popular venue and nightclub has been issued with a warning from a licensing board after the drug-related deaths of three young people after attending the premises.
Scott Allison and Marcus Dick, both aged 18, became unwell and died in August last year after attending an event at SWG3 in the Yorkhill area of Glasgow.
An 18-year-old woman later died on January 2 after being under the influence of drugs at the venue.
On Friday, the venue was issued with a written warning from Glasgow City Council’s licensing board after Police Scotland filed a complaint regarding the three deaths.
The council says the warning is not intended to be punitive in nature, but rather to ensure the issue is addressed to prevent similar from happening in future.
SWG3 bosses were told they must always contact the police if someone is taken to hospital in an ambulance from the premises.
They were also told they must continue to take a zero-tolerance stance on drugs in conjunction with the premises’ harm reduction approach.
Additionally, staff must log and store all confiscated drugs to the satisfaction of Police Scotland going forward.
A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council’s licensing board said: “In circumstances where three young people tragically lost their lives, there were clear grounds for these premises to be subject to a premises review hearing.
“Following consideration of all the information presented at the hearing, the board considered it appropriate to issue the licence holder with a written warning.
“In line with licensing law, the purpose of a review hearing is to ensure safeguards are in place to prevent future incidents, rather than take punitive action.
“From the submissions made by the licence holder, steps have already been taken to address the issues raised by this review and the licence holder has been warned they must now fulfil these commitments”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We are aware of the outcome of the City of Glasgow Licensing Board hearing and will continue to work with our partners”.
SWG3 was contacted for comment.
