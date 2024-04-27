The agent said the business offered a training pool and the opportunity of personal coaching "in a relaxed environment".

David Higgins, of Cornerstone, said: Within a few weeks we had a party who was very keen on the city centre property but didn't have a requirement for the state of the art pool within so we set out to see if this could be sold separately with all the plant involved.

The site is in a central location (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"Lo and behold there was a buyer who wanted the pool and is having it installed at his new home along with his gym and golf simulator."

It had a "swim current that is adjustable from zero to race pace to suit any client, with under and over water cameras to allow coaching to every level".

"Edinburgh Swim Studio is located on Thistle Street North West Lane in the heart of the city centre,” said Cornerstone in the schedule.

"This part of the city centre is known as the ‘golden rectangle’ which represents a central location in Edinburgh’s New Town between St Andrew Square and Charlotte Square incorporating all the streets and locations within."

The overall value of the deals was not disclosed but the swim centre was offered freehold at a guide price of £260,000.