Police believe the vandalism occurred between April 3 and 5 at the castle, which is one of the few complete tower house castles in eastern Scotland.

The incident comes months after the castle suffered £3,000 worth of damage after it was targeted by vandals back in February.

We are appealing for information following vandalism at Balvaird Castle in Glenfarg between 3 April and 5 April. Damage was caused within the castle grounds by a campfire.



Historic sites are legally protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979. pic.twitter.com/CWVnEH3dSn — Police Scotland Tayside (@PSOSTayside) April 26, 2024

Police Constable Lewis Millar of Kinross Police station said: “This is the second act of vandalism on the historic site in two months, and a considerable amount of money will be required to restore the damage.

"I would like to remind the public that historic sites like Balvaird Castle are legally protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979 and any criminality will not be tolerated.”