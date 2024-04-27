A series of weekend engineering works will mean changes to cross-border services over the next five weeks.
Teams will be carrying out track renewals and infrastructure maintenance works on the West Coast Main Line every Sunday in May, as well as on Saturday May 25, and the first weekend in June.
Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express services between Carlisle and Glasgow/Edinburgh will be replaced by buses every Sunday from April 28 to May 26.
On June 1 and June 2 Avanti West Coast services to Edinburgh will be diverted to Glasgow.
On May 12, 19, 25 and 26 as well as on June 1 and 2 CrossCountry services between Glasgow and Edinburgh won’t call at Motherwell. Buses will replace trains between Motherwell and Edinburgh during that time.
Engineers from Network Rail will also be working on the line between Oxenholme and Carlisle, meaning there will be some disruption across the border.
Ross Moran, Network Rail Scotland’s route director, said: “The work we’re completing is key to keeping the railway safe and reliable for years to come.
“Throughout the next five weeks, some services will be affected on the West Coast Main Line, but most services on Scotland’s Railway will be open as normal.
“We understand that any disruption is inconvenient and thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”
Warren Grigg, Customer Experience Manager at Avanti West Coast, said: “While Network Rail carry out this improvement work, there’ll be changes to our services between Carlisle and Scotland on Sundays – with no trains to or from Glasgow and Edinburgh from 28 April. As a result, some journeys will take longer and involve a rail replacement service.
“There’ll be further changes to our services between Preston and Carlisle on Sundays in April and May due to Network Rail undertaking major improvement works in Cumbria.
“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and strongly advise they plan ahead and check the Avanti West Coast website for the latest updates before travelling.”
