But the prospect of coming to some form of agreement with the former first minister’s party would go “down like a bucket of cold sick,” one SNP MP said.

“Never a question we could do a deal with Salmond - a former host on RT,” tweeted Stewart McDonald. “It would go down like a bucket of cold sick with voters and be met with horror in European capitals. To cut a deal with such a figure as Russian bombs thud into Ukraine would be reputation shredding.”

Even if Mr Yousaf gets through the week, one senior SNP MSP has said his days will be numbered.

Fergus Ewing told the Sunday Mail: “I think he will survive this vote but I think the damage to his reputation means he will not survive much longer.”

The Greens have made clear that they are unwilling to shift, despite an apology from Ian Blackford over the shock termination of the Bute House Agreement.

He told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: "I apologise for what has happened this week. It could have happened in a different way. But we are where we are"

Scottish Green co-convenor Lorna Slater told the BBC’s Sunday Show that her party could not back the Scottish Government while Mr Yousaf was First Minister.

"Humza Yousaf has lost our confidence and lost our trust,” she said.

"I cannot imagine anything at this point that could change that position,” the ex-minister added. “This is a spectacular breach of trust."

Asked if policy offers from Mr Yousaf ahead of the vote could persuade them to abstain, she replied: “(The Bute House Agreement) was based on mutual trust and respect. I do have trust and respect for many of my SNP colleagues.

“But Humza Yousaf himself has broken that and he needs to face the consequences.”

Part of the problem for Mr Yousaf is that even if he secures the backing of 64 MSPs to survive the confidence votes, he would not have the majority necessary to then get legislation passed, leaving him a lame duck First Minister.

In a round of interviews on Sunday morning, Alex Salmond insisted Ms Regan, his party’s sole MSP and Holyrood leader would present “reasonable proposals," when she met with Mr Yousaf.

He denied there had ever been a demand for a pro-independence electoral pact which would see the SNP not stand in certain constituencies.

The former first minister told Sky News she would stress “the priority of independence for Scotland, the protection of women and girls in Scottish society and a return of the Government to the things that matter to the people – education, health, housing and, above all, the economy and jobs.”

On the BBC, he said this would include commitment to an independence convention and support for Alba’s referendum Bill on devolving powers to “legislate and negotiate” for self-determination.

However, Mr Salmond said his party's executive committee was due to meet this afternoon to discuss election planning, with the prospect of an early Holyrood vote looking increasingly likely.

Asked about Mr McDonald's comments, Mr Salmond dismissed the Glasgow South MP as a "travel agent."

He told Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “He cares a lot about European capitals, I think his former profession was a travel agent.

“I think a really significant thing is he’s not in the Scottish Parliament, he doesn’t have to face the political arithmetic.

“I think Stewart McDonald should spend a little less time worrying about European capitals and more time co-operating with fellow believers in independence for Scotland.”

Former SNP minister Marco Biagi warned that any SNP deal with Alba "is for life, not just for Christmas."

He added: "It's two years of being made to dance on top of a trapdoor while a smirking Alex Salmond holds the lever."

Meanwhile, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has rejected Mr Yousaf’s offer of talks at Bute House.

In a letter, he said the First Minister actions this past week “have eroded entirely any remaining trust that you enjoyed across the chamber.”

He added: “They suggest that rather than being motivated by the national interest, you are presently motivated only by your own self-interest and by political survival.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said Mr Yousaf should “put the national interest first” and “resign the office of First Minister and call a Scottish Parliamentary Election so that the people of Scotland can determine the future of both our Parliament and our country.”