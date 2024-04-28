Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was robbed of his football shirt in the Whitecrook area of Clydebank.

The incident happened around 2pm on Saturday when the boy was walking along Andrew Drive in the town.

He was approached by a man who took his football shirt before making off in the direction of Whitecrook Park.

The suspect is described as white, aged 18 to 19-years-old, around 6ft 2ins, of medium build and with short, blonde hair.

Detective Constable Rachael Mersey said: “Fortunately the boy was not injured but he was left extremely upset by what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone walking or driving in the area who may have seem what happened to come forward.

“Also, if you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2044 of Saturday, 27 April, 2024.

 