Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was robbed of his football shirt in the Whitecrook area of Clydebank.

The incident happened around 2pm on Saturday when the boy was walking along Andrew Drive in the town.



He was approached by a man who took his football shirt before making off in the direction of Whitecrook Park.



The suspect is described as white, aged 18 to 19-years-old, around 6ft 2ins, of medium build and with short, blonde hair.