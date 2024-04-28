An airline has cited the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union as it announced cuts to Scottish routes and services.
"All airlines in the UK have been experiencing aircraft supply chain problems and crew shortages which have been exacerbated by post-Brexit regulations, limiting UK airlines' ability to recruit pilots from the EU," the carrier said.
Glasgow-based Loganair also said that its pilots are "highly sought after due to their intense training and experience of flying in an exciting, but diverse and challenging environment", continuing: "Additionally, regulatory barriers such as the blocking of student loans for trainee pilots contribute to the growing shortage of qualified pilots available."
The airline has axed three routes and pared back seven services in a "root and branch review" under its new chief executive.
Read the full story here
Famous global fashion chain chief reveals Irn-Bru link
UNIQLO’s UK chief operating officer has described the Japanese fashion retailer’s new store in Edinburgh, which opens tomorrow, as close to his heart and expressed excitement about expanding into a “new country”.
He would not be drawn on speculation that UNIQLO might be looking at opening a store in Glasgow, or on the question of whether the Edinburgh launch would be followed by other new outlets in Scotland.
Read Ian McConnell's story here
New York banking giant opens new Glasgow office
JPMorgan Chase has underlined its long-term commitment to Glasgow as it officially opened its huge new base and signalled plans to grow its headcount in the city.
The New York banking giant formally unveiled its state-of-the-art, 270,000 square foot home in Glasgow at a ceremony attended by First Minister Humza Yousaf. The 14-storey office on Argyle Street, at the heart of Glasgow’s International Financial Services District, was five years in the making, with around 3,700 local construction workers employed during the development phase.
Read Scott Wright's story here
Glasgow private healthcare group secures £2m for new hospital facility
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here
Elanic Clinic, a private cosmetic surgery based in Glasgow, has secured £2 million in growth funding as it gets set to open new hospital space towards the end of this summer.
The expansion of the clinic in Bath Street will triple the clinic's capacity to treat self-pay and private medical insurance patients and is expected to create 75 new jobs within the next couple of years. The clinic is owned by consultant plastic surgeon Vivek Sivarajan, who set up the business in 2013.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here