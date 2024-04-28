Glasgow-based Loganair also said that its pilots are "highly sought after due to their intense training and experience of flying in an exciting, but diverse and challenging environment", continuing: "Additionally, regulatory barriers such as the blocking of student loans for trainee pilots contribute to the growing shortage of qualified pilots available."

The airline has axed three routes and pared back seven services in a "root and branch review" under its new chief executive.

Famous global fashion chain chief reveals Irn-Bru link

UNIQLO’s UK chief operating officer has described the Japanese fashion retailer’s new store in Edinburgh, which opens tomorrow, as close to his heart and expressed excitement about expanding into a “new country”.

the UNIQLO store in Edinburgh offer embroidered t-shirts and bags in partnership with Irn-Bru. (Image: UNIQLO)

He would not be drawn on speculation that UNIQLO might be looking at opening a store in Glasgow, or on the question of whether the Edinburgh launch would be followed by other new outlets in Scotland.

New York banking giant opens new Glasgow office

JPMorgan Chase has underlined its long-term commitment to Glasgow as it officially opened its huge new base and signalled plans to grow its headcount in the city.

global chief information officer Lori Beer told The Herald: “Our new building represents JPMorgan Chase’s long-term commitment to Glasgow and to Scotland. (Image: JPMorgan Chase)

The New York banking giant formally unveiled its state-of-the-art, 270,000 square foot home in Glasgow at a ceremony attended by First Minister Humza Yousaf. The 14-storey office on Argyle Street, at the heart of Glasgow’s International Financial Services District, was five years in the making, with around 3,700 local construction workers employed during the development phase.

Glasgow private healthcare group secures £2m for new hospital facility

Elanic Clinic, a private cosmetic surgery based in Glasgow, has secured £2 million in growth funding as it gets set to open new hospital space towards the end of this summer.

The clinic is owned by consultant plastic surgeon Vivek Sivarajan, who set up the business in 2013. (Image: Elanic)

The expansion of the clinic in Bath Street will triple the clinic's capacity to treat self-pay and private medical insurance patients and is expected to create 75 new jobs within the next couple of years. The clinic is owned by consultant plastic surgeon Vivek Sivarajan, who set up the business in 2013.