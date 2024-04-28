While fundraising remains open for another two weeks, it was revealed on Sunday that the Glasgow Kiltwalk has already secured at least £2.5m in donations.

Sir Tom Hunter, Judy Murray and STV’s Laura Boyd and Phillip Petrie were at the start at Glasgow Green to wave off 7,500 walkers who trekked the 22.6 miles to Moss O’Balloch Park at Loch Lomond.

Another 4,000 walkers trekked the 14 miles from Three Queens Square Clydebank to Balloch and 2,600 Kiltwalkers took on the 3-mile scenic Wee Wander from Loch Lomond Shores to the Kiltwalk Village at Moss O’Balloch Park.

The Hunter Foundation, which underwrites the Kiltwalk, surprised 10 charities during the day with “the happiest minute at Kiltwalk”.

Sir Tom Hunter said: “Today, in Glasgow, we will raise more than £2.5m for 900 different Scottish charities. We have more than 14,000 people taking part, because it’s easy to do, and offers incredible value for money – you pay a small amount to walk and everything you raise goes to the charity of your choice.

“It is staggering. Since The Hunter Foundation got involved over eight years ago, more than 166,000 Kiltwalkers have helped to raise more than £46m for 3,500 different Scottish charities. Everyone who takes part has a story and every community in Scotland has a deserving cause.”

Along the way, there were six pit stops offering snacks from Kiltwalk’s Official Supermarket partner Lidl and encouragement from a range of charities including Beatson Cancer Charity, SAMH, CHAS, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Calum’s Cabin and Action for Children.

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “What an amazing day at the Glasgow Kiltwalk!

Glasgow to Loch Lomond was a sea of tartan on Sunday (Image: Elaine Livingstone)

“The Kiltwalk is always a special event, but this year we had our highest ever number of participants, with over 800 people taking on this incredible challenge as part of Team Beatson.

“We loved cheering everyone on from Pit Stop 1 at the Riverside Museum and giving them a chance to take a break and grab a snack.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the event for our charity – your support will allow us to continue and develop new services for cancer patients and their families.”

The entertainment at Kiltwalk Village was provided by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Johnston Carmichael’s “Akiltant” stilt-walkers strode out to add to the fun.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk is on June 2, St Andrews to Dundee on August 11, and Edinburgh on September 15. To sign up for Aberdeen, Dundee or Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2024 visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.