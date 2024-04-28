From interactive crime scene analysis to harrowing real life stories - CrimeCon returned to Glasgow with a lineup of leading experts discussing all things true crime.

Billed as the world's leading true crime event, CrimeCon explores often traumatic stories in a supportive and caring, non-sensational environment.

True crime enthusiasts, survivors, criminologists, authors, podcasters, and law enforcement came together in the city on Saturday. 

For the first time in Scotland, attendees were able to take part in analysing a crime scene, following a new partnership between CrimeCon UK and Think Forensic.

Armed with fingerprint brushes and torches, attendees were able to lift fingerprints and were put through their paces by expert criminologists and crime scene investigators.

Here's some of the best photos from this year's event: 

The Herald: Crimecon at the Hilton in GlasgowCrimecon at the Hilton in Glasgow (Image: Duncan McGlynn)

The Herald: McGlynn Interactive Forensics workshop at Crimecon McGlynn Interactive Forensics workshop at Crimecon (Image: Duncan McGlynn)

The Herald: James J McIntyre AKA Jimmy Two Guns at CrimeconJames J McIntyre AKA Jimmy Two Guns at Crimecon (Image: Duncan McGlynn)

The Herald: James J McIntyre AKA Jimmy Two Guns at Crimecon James J McIntyre AKA Jimmy Two Guns at Crimecon (Image: Duncan McGlynn)