True crime enthusiasts, survivors, criminologists, authors, podcasters, and law enforcement came together in the city on Saturday.

For the first time in Scotland, attendees were able to take part in analysing a crime scene, following a new partnership between CrimeCon UK and Think Forensic.

Armed with fingerprint brushes and torches, attendees were able to lift fingerprints and were put through their paces by expert criminologists and crime scene investigators.

Here's some of the best photos from this year's event:

Crimecon at the Hilton in Glasgow (Image: Duncan McGlynn)

McGlynn Interactive Forensics workshop at Crimecon (Image: Duncan McGlynn)

James J McIntyre AKA Jimmy Two Guns at Crimecon (Image: Duncan McGlynn)

James J McIntyre AKA Jimmy Two Guns at Crimecon (Image: Duncan McGlynn)