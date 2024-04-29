Labour, the Tories and the Lib Dems have all been clear that they will not back him when MSPs debate the two confidence motions.

Yesterday, the Greens indicated that not only would they vote for the motion expressing no confidence in the First Minister but that they would only oppose the motion expressing no confidence in the Scottish Government if Mr Yousaf resigned.

"Humza Yousaf has lost our confidence and lost our trust,” Scottish Green co-convenor Lorna Slater told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, referring to the shock scrapping of the Bute House Agreement.

"I cannot imagine anything at this point that could change that position,” the ex-minister added. “This is a spectacular breach of trust."

Asked if any promises from Mr Yousaf ahead of the vote could persuade them to abstain or vote with the government, she replied: “(The Bute House Agreement) was based on mutual trust and respect. I do have trust and respect for many of my SNP colleagues.

“But Humza Yousaf himself has broken that and he needs to face the consequences.”

While losing the motion expressing no confidence in the first minister would be politically difficult for the SNP leader, it has no statutory effect.

However, losing the motion expressing no confidence in the government would - as per the Scotland Act - require Mr Yousaf and all of his ministers to resign.

Both votes only require a simple majority.

Given the tight arithmetic in Holyrood, Mr Yousaf’s only hope of getting through the week is to cave into demands from Alex Salmond’s Alba, but doing so would alienate his own ministerial team and backbenchers.

Yesterday a number of SNP politicians made clear that they would struggle to back any deal or agreement which gave the former first minister some degree of influence over the government.

“Never a question we could do a deal with Salmond - a former host on RT,” tweeted MP Stewart McDonald. “It would go down like a bucket of cold sick with voters.”

Pete Wishart, the SNP’s longest serving MP, tweeted: “Alex obviously loving all this attention this morning, as he should, with his party having never had anybody elected to anything. He now wants to exert influence over our Government and he must be told quite clearly that can never, ever, happen.”

Even if Mr Yousaf gets through the week, one senior SNP MSP has said his days will be numbered.

Fergus Ewing told the Sunday Mail: “I think he will survive this vote but I think the damage to his reputation means he will not survive much longer.”

Part of the problem for Mr Yousaf is that even if he somehow secures the backing of 64 MSPs to survive the confidence votes, he would not have the majority necessary to then pass legislation or budgets.

In a round of interviews on Sunday morning, Mr Salmond insisted Ash Regan, his party’s sole MSP and Holyrood leader would present “reasonable proposals," when she met with Mr Yousaf.

He denied there had ever been a demand for a pro-independence electoral pact which would see the SNP not stand in certain constituencies.

The former first minister told Sky News she would stress “the priority of independence for Scotland, the protection of women and girls in Scottish society and a return of the Government to the things that matter to the people – education, health, housing and, above all, the economy and jobs.”

On the BBC, he said this would include commitment to an independence convention and support for Alba’s referendum Bill on devolving powers to “legislate and negotiate” for self-determination.

Meanwhile, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has rejected Mr Yousaf’s offer of talks at Bute House.

In a letter, he said the First Minister's actions this past week “have eroded entirely any remaining trust that you enjoyed across the chamber.”

He added: “They suggest that rather than being motivated by the national interest, you are presently motivated only by your own self-interest and by political survival.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said Mr Yousaf should “put the national interest first” and “resign the office of First Minister and call a Scottish Parliamentary Election so that the people of Scotland can determine the future of both our Parliament and our country.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told the Sunday Show that Mr Yousaf “cannot continue as First Minister.”

The Scottish Conservative leader continued: “Even if he survives, it is on a tied vote with the Presiding Officer voting for the status quo.

“That is not holding the confidence of the entire Scottish Parliament.

“Even if he scrapes through with the support of Alex Salmond, ultimately he’s finished anyway.”

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said “This SNP government is collapsing before our eyes and no dodgy deals with Alex Salmond can save Humza Yousaf’s job.

“It’s clearly a matter of when, not if, Humza Yousaf goes – but that is not enough.

“This chaotic and divided SNP government has lost its way and cannot deliver for the people of Scotland.

“The people of Scotland deserve a chance to elect their next First Minister and choose change.

“Scottish Labour is ready to fight an election and deliver the change Scotland desperately needs.”