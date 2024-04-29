Over the past few months, The Herald has published a number of ground-breaking special reports that have sparked important debates and built on our reputation for expert, in-depth, thought-provoking journalism.
Now, we’re investigating a sector that is absolutely crucial to Scotland’s present and future prosperity, but which rarely if ever receives the attention it deserves.
It’s time to ask questions about the state of Scotland’s colleges.
How do they work? Who do they serve? Why do they matter? And how do we help them to help as many people as possible?
Find the answers to these questions and more by following along with the series here.
Day One
'Chronic underfunding' – Colleges face budget gap of nearly half a billion pounds
James McEnaney exclusively reveals the details of Scotland’s colleges facing a combined funding shortfall of nearly half a billion pounds over three years. This has led to accusations of 'chronic underfunding', a consistent problem cited in the sector.
Deep Dive: Exploring the key stats for Scotland's college sector
Education writer James McEnaney compiles and analyses data from across the sector, exploring changing funding levels for colleges and students and the way in which further education institutions serve specific groups of learners.
Explained: How do Scotland's colleges really work?
Despite its importance to the country as a whole, and to huge numbers of people in all corners of Scotland, the further education sector is not well-understood. James McEnaney breaks down how the college sector operates.
There are 52 billion reasons why Scotland's colleges matter
There are many reasons why Scotland's colleges matter, but financial pressures risk drowning their economic impact. A recent study from the University of Strathclyde Fraser of Allander Institute found that Scotland’s college graduates will be worth £52 billion over their working lives. Education writer Garrett Stell reports.
'I left school with nothing but college has changed my life'
Education writer James McEnaney speaks to Rachel McCaw, a fourth-year university student for whom college courses have been a ‘crucial element’ in her story of success.
Insight: The gender divides in Scotland's colleges
When we look at the current situation for staff and students, the role of gender is a major and indisputable part of the story. James McEnaney explains why.
College entry levels for all qualifications: 2013-14 to 2023-24
The Herald has compiled data on the entry levels (the number of individuals beginning the course each year) for a wide range of qualifications. Some of the information was already publicly available, but some of the data had to be sourced directly from the Scottish Qualifications Authority.
