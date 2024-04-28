Emergency services attended, but the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of what happened, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Ally Semple, Major Investigation Teams (West) said: “At this time, we believe that the attack on the man was targeted.

“Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area, checking CCTV and speaking to local residents but we’d still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet come forward.

“We’d be keen to view any doorbell/private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area and between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Saturday, just in case footage has been caught that would identify any suspects.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue."

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 3680 of Saturday, 27 April 2024. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.