Humza Yousaf's tenure as First Minister is set to come to an end after a little over a year, with the SNP leader to make a speech at midday.
Following his decision to end the Bute House power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens, Mr Yousaf faces a vote of no confidence at Holyrood.
With his party now a minority government and the opposition making clear they will not support him, there's no path to winning that vote.
Although losing would not automatically require him to step down, it has become clear that Mr Yousaf's position in untenable.
Read More:
-
Who will succeed Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and First Minister?
-
-
The early favourite to succeed him is Kate Forbes, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch who was narrowly defeated by the First Minister in the last leadership contest.
However, she would face a struggle to be elected as First Minister with the Greens unlikely to back a more socially conservative candidate, and she'd face opposition to her leadership bid from the left of her own party.
Former leader and ex deputy First Minister John Swinney is seen as a potential unity candidate and has not ruled himself out of the running.
Health secretary Neil Gray, Mairi McAllan, and Jenny Gilruth have also been touted as potential names.
Who do you think should be the next leader of the SNP? Have your say in our poll below.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel