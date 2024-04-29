With his party now a minority government and the opposition making clear they will not support him, there's no path to winning that vote.

Although losing would not automatically require him to step down, it has become clear that Mr Yousaf's position in untenable.

The early favourite to succeed him is Kate Forbes, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch who was narrowly defeated by the First Minister in the last leadership contest.

However, she would face a struggle to be elected as First Minister with the Greens unlikely to back a more socially conservative candidate, and she'd face opposition to her leadership bid from the left of her own party.

Former leader and ex deputy First Minister John Swinney is seen as a potential unity candidate and has not ruled himself out of the running.

Health secretary Neil Gray, Mairi McAllan, and Jenny Gilruth have also been touted as potential names.

