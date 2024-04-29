John Swinney has declined to rule out a bid to be the next SNP leader, saying only that it was a position that required "a lot of thinking about."
The former deputy first minister is one of the favourites to take over from Humza Yousaf, who is expected to resign later today.
Mr Swinney was appearing at an event marking 25 years of devolution held by the Resolution Foundation when he was asked if he would be interested in being the next first minister.
The Perthshire North MSP said it was still “a hypothetical question” given that Mr Yousaf is still in post.
He added that it was “a very demanding role” and one that would take “a lot of thinking about.”
Asked again, he replied: “I will consider what the First Minister says and reflect on that. I think it's important that we hear very much what the First Minister says later on today. And I may well have more to say at a later stage during the week."
One party source described Mr Swinney as the “safest pair of hands in Scottish politics.”
There is broad support for him amongst the Holyrood group, who are keen to avoid a repeat of last year’s deeply divisive leadership contest.
Once Mr Yousaf stands down, Holyrood has 28 days to fill the vacancy.
If there is more than one nominee, then the winner will be whoever secures a simple majority of votes in the chamber gets the job.
However, if there is only one nomination, there still needs to be a vote.
With the SNP running a minority government they need at least one of the other parties to back their nominee or at least abstain.
Kate Forbes - who is currently the bookie’s favourite to replace Mr Yousaf - may struggle to win over enough support from MSPs, with the Greens unlikely to support her or abstain.
The danger for the SNP is that if the office of first minister cannot be filled after 28 days, then an extraordinary general election takes place."
One source said: “You can’t impose someone like Forbes to be FM as she is too divisive She also wouldn’t have the backing of all SNP MSPs."
They added: “Ideal scenario is one name we can all rally behind. Full contest after the general election later this year. Temporary FM for now”
Mr Swinney served as the SNP's leader between 2000 and 2004 before being ousted by unhappy backbenchers after a string of disappointing election results.
