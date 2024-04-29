There are several groups now involved in a battle to take control of the SNP.

The old guard

On BBC Radio Four this morning former SNP leader and First Minister Alex Salmond - who now leads the Alba party - said that Mr Yousaf phoned Alba at 7.30am today about a deal but the SNP 'old guard' blocked it. So who are the old guard?

They would be seen as the establishment around Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon's deputy John Swinney who was himself the party leader from 2000 to 2004 until he was forced to step down because of poor election results. The European election result in 2004, which saw the party dropping to less than 20% of the vote, led to Mr Swinney's downfall after senior figures within the SNP began privately briefing against him.

Ian Blackford, the former Westminster leader, who remains close to Ms Sturgeon, is another undisputed member of the old guard.

He has already backed Mr Swinney should he decide to throw his hat into the ring for the top job.

Mr Swinney is regarded as Ms Sturgeon’s loyal lieutenant and he stood beside her when she addressed the media following her arrest as part of the ongoing police investigation into SNP finances.

She was released without charge pending further inquiries while her husband Peter Murrell has been charged in connection with embezzlement.

The influence of Ms Sturgeon supporters has been waning and the new leadership election would give them the opportunity to regain control of the party.

Already, a number of Mr Yousaf's allies - including health secretary Neil Gray - are supporting Mr Swinney to become the new party leader.

Whether the party backs this plan will be seen over the coming weeks. SNP members will have to decide is it better to choose someone who offers change for the future rather than a return to the past.

Forbes followers

Publicly, this cadre has a clear leadership group of Michelle Thomson, who ran Ms Forbes’s last leadership campaign, and former business minister Ivan McKee, who encouraged his old boss to stand in the first place. Their number would also include the long serving MSP Fergus Ewing.

Ms Forbes publicly backed Mr Ewing when he was suspended from the SNP's Holyrood group for a week last autumn after voting against the Scottish Greens minister Lorna Slater in a no confidence motion back in June.

Mr Ewing was also supported at the time by his sister and fellow SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing, and his other long serving colleague Christine Grahame.

All of these MSPs have expressed concerns - in various degrees of outspokenness - about the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens. Ms Grahame was one of the last to call for the BHA to end - saying it had run its course last Wednesday - a day before it was indeed terminated.

Stephen Flynn's Westminster wing

Since ousting Mr Blackford as SNP Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn - who has ruled himself out of a leadership bid this time round - has wasted no time in building his own power base in London.

Mr Flynn’s closest allies are Mhairi Black, his deputy, Stewart Hosie, his economy spokesman, Brendan O’Hara, his chief whip, and Drew Hendry, his foreign affairs spokesman.

There is more of a geographical spread to this group based on their constituencies, but they are united by a feeling of isolation in London. Who will Mr Flynn support in the new leadership contest will be absolutely key. Some in the party believe his support could determine the outcome of who wins.



Yousaf loyalists

A tight circle formed around the First Minister, led primarily by Shona Robison, the deputy first minister, who is one of Ms Sturgeon’s closest friends.

There is probably some overlap now between this group and the old guard with Neil Gray, who ran Yousaf’s leadership campaign, now saying he would support Mr Swinney for the top role.

Michael Matheson, the health secretary, described as having been Mr Yousaf’s “best pal in cabinet” under the previous regime, was also in the circle until he was resigned in February amid an Holyrood inquiry over a £11,000 iPad bill. Holyrood authorities found Mr Matheson breached two parts of its code of conduct by failing to abide by parliamentary policies and by making “improper use” of its expenses.



The allies’ spiritual home is said to be Dundee, where Mr Yousaf, Mr Robison and Joe Fitzpatrick, who was promoted back into government after a significant role in the first minister’s campaign, all live, and where Mr Yousaf opted to try and save his leadership with a housing announcement on Friday.

Màiri McAllan, the net zero secretary, and education secretary Jenny Gilruth, would also be considered loyalists of the First Minister. All the current members of the Cabinet supported Mr Yousaf's bid for the leadership and would be seen as 'continuity' candidates should any of them run.