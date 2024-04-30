While whoever takes up the gauntlet will still have to be voted in by MSPs, the arithmetic of the Scottish Parliament dictates that this will likely be a formality.

This means Scotland will have a second First Minister whose position has not been voted in to the position by the public at large.

The fall of Humza Yousaf — read more:

Previously, the SNP have criticised the Conservatives for installing Prime Ministers without holding a general election.

And Scottish Labour have called for an election to take place for Holyrood now the First Leader’s job is soon to be vacant.

Elections to the Scottish Parliament are run on a schedule — with the next due to take place in May 2026.

We want to know: Should there be an early Holyrood election?

Vote now in our online poll: