A “critical incident” has been declared in north-east London, an MP for the area said, amid reports of several people being stabbed with a sword at a Tube station.
Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary and MP for Ilford North, said the emergency services are responding and one male has been detained.
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the Hainault stabbings and do not believe it to be terror-related, Scotland Yard said.
Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.
In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Streeting wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.
“One male detained.”
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.
“We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.
“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.
“We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.”
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “absolutely devastated” by the attack in Hainault and thanked the emergency services for “running towards danger”.
He said: “I remain in constant contact with the Commissioner. A man has been arrested and the area secured. The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. There will be additional reassurance patrols in the area.
“The police officers and emergency services showed the best of our city – running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.
“I would urge people not to speculate until the details of this incident are confirmed by the police and avoid posting footage on social media.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here