Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the Hainault stabbings and do not believe it to be terror-related, Scotland Yard said.

Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Streeting wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.

“One male detained.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.

“We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.

“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

“We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “absolutely devastated” by the attack in Hainault and thanked the emergency services for “running towards danger”.

He said: “I remain in constant contact with the Commissioner. A man has been arrested and the area secured. The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. There will be additional reassurance patrols in the area.

“The police officers and emergency services showed the best of our city – running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.

“I would urge people not to speculate until the details of this incident are confirmed by the police and avoid posting footage on social media.