MALCOLM Construction, a division of The Malcolm Group, is one of the largest privately owned construction businesses in the country with a proven track record in areas that include civil engineering, groundworks, recycling and waste management, quarrying and aggregate supply, tipper and plant hire.

We have a uniquely diverse infrastructure within our business allowing us to excel in all areas of construction and material supply.

Our experience within the construction industry, dating back to the 1920s when the company was founded, is wide and varied.

We work in partnership with a number of high profile and well respected clients, delivering a first-class service resulting in regular repeat business.

Due to our continual investment throughout the division, we can rely on our own in-house resources for the majority of the services we provide which sets us apart from many of our competitors.

CONTRACTS

OUR contracts division has provided comprehensive civil engineering and groundworks services throughout the country for over 25 years, delivering a wide variety of projects as both a principal contractor or subcontractor.

We have earned an enviable reputation as a quality service provider operating within a variety of sectors including education, commercial, industrial, infrastructure and both private and social residential.

Malcolm Construction is in a unique position to provide end-to-end solutions to the most challenging construction projects.

Through our collaborative approach during the preconstruction stages of a project we are well known for solving complex problems for clients but moreover, for successfully delivering projects on either a stand-alone basis or as part of a consortia, offering a larger package to major construction contractors, local authorities and consulting engineers.

PRINCIPAL CONTRACTOR

WHILST Malcolm Construction are predominantly known as a large sub-contractor specialising in civil engineering and groundworks within the Scottish Construction Industry, we also regularly operate as a Principal Contractor on many different types of projects including industrial buildings, sports stadiums, and leisure facilities.

Malcolm Construction is overseeing the huge Wavegarden Scotland project near Edinburgh – a £55m development to create the country’s first inland surfing facility

One such recent example is the new Lost Shore Surf Resort in Edinburgh where Malcolm Construction commenced on site as principal contractor in July 2022.

The resort is set to open to the public in September 2024 and upon completion, will be the world’s first inland surf resort and home to Europe’s largest surf pool.

The state-of-the-art surf lake will be set within a 60-acre country park to the west of the city within an infilled former quarry in Ratho.

To give some scale to the size of this incredible facility the beach front stretches for an impressive 250 metres and the footprint for the Cove is three times the size of Wembley Stadium at 20,000m².

We have moved over 150,000m³ of material in the initial bulk earthworks and pre-loading phase and have placed over 12,500m³ of concrete along with 2,500t of reinforcement steel within the Cove structure.

Powered by Wavegarden technology, the new facility will be capable of generating up to 1,000 waves per hour. There will also be luxury accommodation options, food markets, shopping, and a wellness spa.

Jim McAlister, Malcolm Construction Director, commented: “When it comes to construction most of our hard work is buried below ground, be it concrete foundations, drainage, or earthworks.

“Occasionally we get to construct an iconic development, and we have had a few over the years.

“The Athletes Village, the conversion of Hampden into an athletics venue for the Commonwealth Games, Inver House Distilleries and recent depot extensions, to name but a few.

“This doesn’t take anything away from what we do day-to-day, but when we complete the Wavegarden project it will be added to the top of this list.

“It has had difficult ground conditions, in an abandoned quarry, highly technical waterproof concrete in the most complicated of shapes, with a tight timescale and budget.

“This project has it all. It will be a testament to the skill and experience of our staff, contractors and supply chain and should be applauded at the highest level.”

SUB-CONTRACTOR

SINCE Malcolm Construction’s inception in the late 1990s, we have been providing groundworks and civil engineering services to many of the largest main contractors within the industry, on projects ranging from turnkey construction projects to social and private housing developments.

Our scope of works embraces every aspect of the construction cycle from the initial site investigation to liaising with the project engineer on land maximisation; re-profiling the earthworks to required design levels; drainage and roads; foundations and buildings; ground floor slab; surfacing; sports pitches and any landscaping finishes required around the project.

With a wealth of resources to call on, including our in-house training, health and safety, environmental and surveying departments, our management and contract team bring exceptional experience to all contracts.

Malcolm Construction has been working on several housing sites for CCG (Scotland) Ltd, including the ambitious project to transform the derelict former Meat Market in Glasgow into 252 flats

This one-stop-shop approach is underpinned by our “get it right first time” attitude.

Recently we have been working on several housing sites for CCG (Scotland) Ltd, most notably the project to transform the derelict former Meat Market into 252 flats for mid-market rental, following grant approval via Glasgow City Council’s affordable housing supply programme.

RECYCLING AND WASTE MANAGEMENT

AS market leaders in waste management, we re-use and recycle construction and demolition waste with the minimum of environmental impact.

Our strategically located and fully licensed sites ensure that waste is handled in accordance with current legislation, which typically accounts for around one million tonnes of waste per year ranging from construction to hazardous and contaminated waste materials.

We also aim to lead the construction industry in the supply of quality recycled aggregates, diverting as much material away from landfill as possible.

The company's wash plant at Loanhead quarry in Beith produces a full range of recycled sands, gravels and filter press silt cake

This commitment has led to the complete overhaul of the current recycling system at South Street which included the purchase of a state-of-the-art CRS recycling system and kinetic flip flow system.

This new system is capable of handling over 1500 tons of waste per week, which has enabled Malcolm Construction to recycle more products than ever before, at a higher quality and achieving higher quantities and landfill diversion rates.

Our second Soil Processing and Recycled Aggregate Production Plant was installed in 2022 at our Loanhead Quarry, Beith, which when running at full capacity has the capability of diverting 500,000 tonnes per annum from landfill whilst recovering high value recycled products ready for reuse in the construction industry.

This recycling plant is capable of producing over 200 tonnes per hour and has a full water recovery and treatment system that recycles the water harvested from rainfall that is used in the soil washing process.

The plant reuses over 95% of water in its process, requiring minimal top up of non potable water.

One of our key priorities is that sustainable practices are embedded at the heart of the business and the new CDE waste-recycling plant will undoubtedly play a key role in helping the company minimise waste to landfill, increase recycling rates, and reduce its environmental impact.

We have also recently invested in a Counter Flow Classification Unit (CFCU) to work in conjunction with the existing plant in order to produce higher specification recycled sand, which will be suitable for use in a wider range of applications than the recycled sand currently produced.

SURFACES

MALCOLM Surfacing are our in-house tar surfacing division and carry out road and footway construction as both a principal contractor or as a subcontractor.

The division is responsible for specialist surfacing across all Malcolm Construction contracts as well as working for a number of external clients throughout the country. These works include the construction of car parks, roads, footways and repair works to existing surfaces.

SPORTS SURFACES

MALCOLM Sports Surfaces are a leading technical innovator in this highly specialised field.

We offer a complete turnkey solution for all our installations, providing specialist advice for all types of sports pitches. We cover the design, installation and maintenance of synthetic sports projects.

Malcolm Sports Surfaces carried out the replacement of the existing natural pitch at Scotstoun Stadium for Glasgow Warriors with a new artificial pitch

These include athletics tracks, football pitches, rugby pitches and tennis courts.

Whatever the size of the project considerations of quality, safety and care for the environment underlies everything we do.

We build leisure facilities to the highest standards; designed and installed by our own highly skilled staff.

We have previously completed sports projects throughout the country including the redevelopment of Hampden for the Commonwealth Games in 2014 the replacement of the existing natural pitch at Scotstoun Stadium for Glasgow Warriors with a new artificial pitch and a new stadium and artificial pitch for Edinburgh Rugby located on the back pitches of Murrayfield Stadium.

The firm created artificial pitch for Edinburgh Rugby located on the back pitches of Murrayfield Stadium



We have also recently completed a multi-million pound project at Lennoxtown High Park to transform it into a community sports complex for the East Dunbartonshire town.

Working as a subcontractor to Morgan Sindall Construction Scotland, our scope of works included the delivery of all groundworks on the project to facilitate a new car park and pavilion extension along with the design and build of the new artificial 3G football pitch to replace the existing grass

pitch.

PLANT, TIPPER, SKIP AND ROAD SWEEPER HIRE

OUR state-of-the-art hire fleet of construction equipment including heavy plant, tippers, skips, road sweepers, low loaders, semi low loaders, and crane mounted rigid vehicles is maintained and serviced in-house to the highest standard by our own highly skilled experienced workforce offering an immediate response in fully equipped vehicles specially developed for this purpose.

Our Plant Hire Desk has serviced the construction industry for over 50 years, providing a full range of reliable and versatile machinery manned by our experienced fully trained operators. Both plant and personnel can be rapidly deployed, and this full-service offering has helped to characterise the “Malcolm way” which has won the trust of our customers and proven to be a cornerstone of our ongoing business relationships.

Rapid distribution of equipment and deployment of personnel allows Malcolm Construction to meet all contract requirements. Current plant available includes: Various 360° excavators (wheeled and tracked), bulldozers, articulated dumptrucks, backhoe loaders and wheeled shovels, low-loaders and HIABS.

Malcolm Construction carry out demolition work of a bridge on the M74

We offer an unrivalled haulage and waste collection service to both our direct and indirect customer bases. Our modern, tipper and skip fleet is one of the largest in Scotland, with a range consisting of 6- and 8-wheel rigid tippers, articulated tipping and walking floor trailers (specialist equipment for the movement of bulk waste such as paper and wood) and skips ranging from eight to 40 cubic yards.

Malcolm Construction operate a modern fleet of Johnston VT 650 road sweepers.

These sweepers are quieter & more efficient than their predecessors and are all fitted with dual sweep, gully booms and high-pressure jetting hoses. They are used to service construction, house building, quarry, civil engineering and local authorities promoting safer working conditions with fully trained operators.

QUARRYING & AGGREGATE

MALCOLM Construction's quarry at Loanhead, Beith has benefitted from considerable investment in crushing and screening equipment which saw the UK’s first Powerscreen Premiertrak 600 mobile jaw crusher joining our modern and versatile fleet of mobile crushing plants, screeners and associated equipment capable of processing quarried material as well as construction and demolition waste.

Loanhead produces a full range of bulk fill to industry standard single size materials and also client specific aggregates can be agreed.

Since our acquisition of the Quarry in October 2006 we have established a reputation for quality and service.

Our significant investment in specialist plant and machinery has allowed us a greater degree of flexibility while maintaining a healthy stock of a full range of aggregate materials.

This flexibility allows our production team to produce non-specific types of material on request for both internal and external markets.

WOODHOLME CONSTRUCTION

WOODHOLME Construction was founded in 1990 and spearheaded the drive towards high quality, tight tolerance, laser-controlled macadam paving.

This remains a significant part of our operation with projects including artificial sports pitches, running tracks, car parks and large distribution hubs.

Working nationwide under the management of Malcolm Construction, we are proud to remain market leaders within this sector.

The sports construction sector demands the production of works to extremely tight tolerances.

This accuracy and consistency are needed to meet the stringent requirements of today’s top level sports. We operate experienced in-house crews, using our own specialist equipment, giving us an unrivalled degree of control and flexibility.

Leaders in laser-controlled paving for major sports contractors, Malcolm Construction acquired Woodholme Construction in 2007

With more than a thousand facilities successfully completed we consider ourselves one of the UK's most experienced constructors of artificial pitches, synthetic running tracks and multi-use games courts.

At Woodholme we are proud to have worked on most of this country’s high profile international venues.

However, we take equally as much care and pride in all our smaller projects be they a single court or athletic runway.