Glasgow actor Brian James McCardie has passed away at the age of 59, his family has announced.
Brian was described as a ‘wonderful and passionate actor’ by his sister Sarah, who announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning.
The Bellshill-born man carved out a successful career in TV and film during his years as an actor. He was often known for portraying bone-chilling and terrifying characters, with standout performances as Jackson Jones in BBC prison drama, Time, and as Gillman in the 2013 adaption of Irvine Welsh’s Filth.
He played roles in five episodes of Irvine Welsh's Crime, three episodes of BBC Police drama Line of Duty, and featured in the 1995 film Rob Roy as Alasdair.
Brian was also due to star in the upcoming Outlander series spin-off, Outlander: Blood of My Blood as Isaac, the leader of Clan Grant.
According to his family, Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28 April.
McCardie’s sister Sarah said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie , beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April.
"A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.
"Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead.
"As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time."
Brian recently spoke with The Herald in 2023, when promoting his new film Dog Days, which premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival the same year.
During a prominent career stage in the 1990s to early 2000s McCardie appeared in a string of Hollywood films.
He enjoyed fame on both sides of the Atlantic in Rob Roy as Alasdair, younger brother to the main character played by Liam Neeson. Then came roles in the likes of The Ghost and the Darkness, Speed 2: Cruise Control and 200 Cigarettes.
Speaking to The Herald McCardie spoke about why he chose to take a step back from mainstream Hollywood at that time.
He said: “This was 20 or 25 years ago, but I was on a path where I had done five Hollywood films in four years,”
“And then I just walked away from the industry altogether for maybe five or six years. I fired my agent so that I was uncontactable and left the industry altogether.
“I’m not sure if I regret it or not because I did it for the right reasons, I believed at the time. If you look back over a life, you think, ‘Well Brian, financially that was insane …’ But it was the right decision for me.”
Brian's agent has said the 59 year old was a 'great talent' as she issued a statement about his passing.
Ruth Young with United Agents said: "We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian’s sudden death.
" He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time."
Several tributes to Brian have emerged, with many declaring their admiration for the actor and grief from the news of his passing.
Actor Simon Weir wrote: Just devastated by this. Nobody made me laugh like you Brian.
"Proud to have been your friend and will miss you more than words can say. Rest in peace old friend."
