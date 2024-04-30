“We’re delighted to be working with Underpin, as mental performance coaching support is key to the development of the majority of Scottish players on the tour and vital to helping them reach their full potential," Mr Lawrie said.

“Competing in any sport at the top level not only requires skill, but it also relies on strong mental focus to perform consistently against the best players in the world. The partnership is integral to the future of the tour in helping players cope with very high-pressure situations, particularly those in the early stages of their career.”

Underpin launched in Scotland in November of last year after appointing Edinburgh-based Scott Dickson to head up operations north of the Border. An avid golfer, Mr Dickson has worked in the Scottish drinks industry for more than 20 years and runs the Whisky Caddie tastings business.

One of his objectives is to expand the Underpin 72 Club – a corporate network which brings together businesses in sectors ranging from accounting to construction – to further support the mental performance coaching development of elite amateur and professional golfers.

Underpin managing director Stewart Clough said partnering with the Tartan Pro Tour is integral to the next stage of the company's business growth strategy.

Underpin managing director Stewart Clough (left), Paul Lawrie, and Scott Dickson of Underpin (Image: Underpin)

"The team have been amazing to work with and are so passionate about their mission to providing a stepping stone for aspiring tournament professionals to reach the highest levels of competition," he added.

“As we continue to develop Underpin to be the leading mental performance partner for elite amateur and professional golfers, establishing our business in the 'Home of Golf’ is an exciting next step for us. We look forward to supporting as many of the players from the tour as possible and watching them develop the mental side of the game to support the talent they already possess.”

Currently sponsored by Farmfoods, Tartan Pro is a development tour for young male and female golfers and is a formal pathway to the Challenge Tour, the second-tier men's professional golf tour in Europe.