He took a step back in the 1980s and 1990s to take on the running of nightclubs and bars for the Stakis Group, Scottish and Newcastle Breweries, and Carnegies Leisure Group. He also became managing director of door stewarding firm Upfront Security.

He chaired Glasgow Nightclub Forum and for 20 years chaired the British, Entertainment and Dance Association. His numerous other posts included chairing the Scottish Late Night Operators’ Association and Glasgow Licensing Forum, and he was an executive member of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association.

In 2010 he drew on his unrivalled experience to co-author with journalist Martin Kielty a book, Are Ye Dancin’?, a history of Glasgow’s dancehalls.

Martin Kielty and Eddie Tobin outside the Garage in 2010 (Image: free)

In a tribute posted on Facebook yesterday Kielty said: “Eddie was a great businessman because he loved the act of interacting with people and reaching a deal. Basically he loved people. He’d been involved with managing Nazareth, Billy Connolly, the Sensational Alex Harvey Band and all sorts of other ventures including being part of the Glasgow Apollo management team and agent for most of the leading Old Firm players of the 80s. All because he just loved meeting people and cutting deals”.

Broadcaster John Cavanagh, also writing on Facebook, recalled: “Eddie was a true "one off" character in the Scottish music business. He'll be remembered for his time as manager of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Nazareth and possibly a whole load of other things, more-or-less headline-worthy.”

He added: “I never did take up Eddie's offer of getting me together with one of the gentlemen who'd attempted to kidnap Ronnie Biggs in Rio. Eddie was convinced this person would make a great guest on the [Cavanagh’s radio show] Soundwave! Given how savvy Mr Tobin happened to be, he was probably right!!”

Tobin was an expert how dancehalls evolved from the big-band era to become meccas for young people eager for a good night out. Speaking to The Scotsman in 2021, Tobin said: “It was in the ‘60s that groups became the basis of the whole dance hall experience. The Musicians Union at that time dictated how many could be in a band. You couldn’t have less than a certain number, which turned out to be four – that’s where the idea of a beat group arose from.

“You had big bands in all the major dance halls in Glasgow and Edinburgh, but what would happen is they would book a beat group in the middle of the big band’s set. The stage would revolve, big band would depart, and the beat group would appear.

“Eventually it developed that somebody said, ‘what do we need the big band for?’”

In his Facebook tribute yesterday Martin Kielty added: “How do you sum up a man who called his PA to cancel the next day’s meetings and also tell his daughter to come home, and then explained it was because he’d been shot and was bleeding onto his wife’s new carpet?”

This was a reference to a serious incident in October 2006 when Tobin, who by that time was involved in the cleaning industry, was shot after answering the door of his bungalow in Clarkston. He was shot twice in his right leg. A third bullet missed, and hit the floor. According to a report in The Herald, “sources suggested the attack may have been connected with Mr Tobin's attempts to re-establish himself within the pub and club security industry, which he had recently left”.

The following month, The Herald Diary reported that Tobin was visited in hospital by an old friend who was over on holiday from Australia. "Here, have this, " said Eddie who rooted around his possessions - then produced a T-shirt with the logo: "Glasgow. The Friendly City.”

In an exclusive Herald interview Tobin recalled the immediate aftermath of the shooting: “I crawled to the phone and dialled 999. The pain was awful. I was squealing. It was like a red-hot poker going through me.

”I’ve been asked was it sore. Yes, it was bloody sore. I also knew it wouldn't be long before the media found out so I called some of my family to let them know what happened. I'd have hated the thought of them hearing it on the radio or TV, so it was best coming from me.”

The Herald article said that over the previous decade Tobin had become one of the most high profile individuals in the politics of the licensed trade, almost making it a personal crusade to drive up standards in the industry.

In 2005, along with Strathclyde Police, he helped set up the Best Bar None awards, which recognise venues with high safety standards and sits with the police on a number of working groups.

“He is chairman of the Bar Entertainment and Dance Association and Glasgow Nightclub Forum and never hidden his motives”, the Herald reported. “Tighter ships mean bigger profits, less hassle means more customers.

“Perhaps most significantly, his expertise led to his recruitment by the Scottish Executive as a member of its working group on adult entertainment”.

Strathclyde Police launch toughened safety glass Initiative with Assistant Chief Constable Ruaraidh Nicolson with Paul Waterson, Chief Executive of the Scottish Licenced trade Association, and Eddie Tobin, Chair of the Late night Operators association (Image: free)

Tobin received many awards during his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Industry Award from the licensed trade.

He received Glasgow City Council’s Flourish Award for Security Scotland's customer service as part of the Nitezone initiative, ensuring safe journeys home for over 2,000,0000 members of the public.

He was named among the 25 most influential individuals in the UK leisure industry by Night Magazine, and was identified among the 10 most influential people in the licensed trade in Glasgow by the Evening Times.

Glassgow-based JBD Professional DJ management said on Facebook: "The King Of Clubs is a title our industry holds in high esteem and is only ever used for very special individuals who's contribution to our industry is undeniable.

"It is with the deepest sadness we write this message as Eddie Tobin has sadly passed away on Monday.

"Eddie Tobin was quite simply a corner-stone in the Nightclub business for many years with his time at Unicorn Leasure, Stakis Organisation, Scottish and Newcastle, Carnegies Leisure, Chairman of BEDA, SGL Group and Security Scotland.

"He was successful in everything he put his mind to and his generosity with time and knowledge was second to none. [He was] a dear friend of our Managing Director John Burns for over 40 years and responsible for many of our Djs' journeys into Clubs throughout the country. He had the qualities to entice anyone into the Nightclub industry and it was always better for it".

The statement said the company offered its deepest sympathy and condolences to Tobin's wife Elspeth, his son Chris and daughter Claire and extended family.