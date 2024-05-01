Civerinos already operates three venues in Edinburgh.

Its original Italian dining room at Hunter Square, close to Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, was “bootstrap”-funded nearly a decade ago by Mr Civiera, who fell in love with New York-style pizza when he lived and worked in the Big Apple, with the sale of his rare sneaker collection and car.

Since then, Civerinos has opened on Forrest Road and Portobello Promenade in Edinburgh, as well as at Radnor Street in Glasgow’s west end.

The firm also runs a delivery kitchen in Edinburgh. This is home to Civerinos’ production kitchen, training academy and creative studio.

Last May, when Civerinos announced the opening of its Glasgow venue, Mr Civiera said: “I’m proud of what we’ve built in Edinburgh, but that counts for nothing…I’m treating this like it’s my first business.

“I fell in love with NY-style pizza when I lived and worked in New York. I love Paesano, Baked, Errol’s, the West Side Tavern, Celinos and so many others. Glasgow has a love affair with pizza and I’m excited to be part of it. The food scene in general is incredible and there’s a buzz about the city.”

Highlighting its growth ambitions, Civerinos said then: “This is the first in an expansion drive for the growing firm, with plans in the works to open two more restaurants, in Glasgow’s southside and city centre, and eventually in every student city and town in the UK.”