The crash happened around 4.30pm on Cambusnethan Street, near the roundabout with Kirk Road.

The girl was struck by a silver three door Vauxhall Corsa hatchback, which failed to stop at the scene.

Cambusnethan Street (Image: Google)

The girl was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident,but have been unable to identify the vehicle or driver involved.

Constable Paul Taylor said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision and is yet to speak to officers to please get in touch.

“In particular, we would ask people with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the surrounding area on the afternoon of Friday, 19 April, to check in case they have captured a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2562 of Friday, 19 April, 2024.”