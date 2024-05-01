One of golf's most iconic 19th holes, the Jigger Inn in St Andrews, has re-opened from today following significant renovations and a refreshed menu.
Updates to the pub - part of the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa complex - include and expanded kitchen, enhanced beer garden, updated accessible restrooms, and further garden landscaping with a new path connecting to St Andrews' main walkway.
The interior décor has been refreshed but original features including the brickwork and signature railway booth seating have been maintained. The famous line-up of signed Major Winners’ caps have also been returned to their home above the bar.
The Jigger Inn dates back to the 1850s when it was the stationmaster’s lodge for the St Andrews Links railway station. Its refurbishment is part of a larger series of food and beverage enhancements underway at the Old Course Hotel which is owned and operated by Destination Kohler, a subsidiary of US plumbing and maritime conglomerate Kohler Co.
“We’re thrilled to re-open the doors to the Jigger Inn following its recent renovations and to welcome new and returning guests to enjoy golf’s most famous pub,” Jigger Inn bar manager Louise Dougall said.
“Offering hearty food and perfectly poured pints, the Jigger Inn proudly remains the same Scottish pub we all know and love, now with a refreshed space and updated menu celebrating local ingredients”.
The refreshed menu has been designed by the resort's new executive chef Coalin Finn, who has experience across some of the UK’s finest establishments.
Standout dishes include the Great Glen venison charcuterie board, Ayrshire haggis crumpets and traditional Cullen skink. Pub classics such as the Jigger Inn Beef Burger and the classic Jigger Ale battered haddock and chips have returned to the menu.
Expanded dessert options include seasonal ice creams from St Andrews’ award-winning Jannettas. An extensive selection of drinks including Scottish whiskies and local ales, featuring the pub’s own Jigger Ale, are also available.
