Artist Laura Aldridge’s latest installation LAWNMOWER combines colour and texture with handmade and collaged qualities. Discover richly glazed ceramics, elements sculpted in modroc and fishing floats are illuminated among soft folds of fabric. LAWNMOWER also premieres a series of new video works that Aldridge has made in collaboration with artists and musicians from her creative community.

https://www.jupiterartland.org/

National Treasures: Vermeer in Edinburgh

10 May-8 September. Entry free. National Galleries Scotland, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

A Young Woman Standing at a Virginal is one of Vermeer’s most important paintings and is on display at the National Gallery in Edinburgh. It’s being shown alongside one of his earliest surviving paintings, Christ in the House of Martha and Mary.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/

Morrison & The Sea - The Rocks - The Cliffs by John Lowrie Morrison OBE

4th May - 2nd June at The Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff, PH7 4DL.

He is best known as a painter of Scottish landscapes, but there is something else which John Lowrie Morrison’s paintings have in common: almost all of them feature the sea. For the first time, in his new exhibition, the best-selling artist will focus on exploring his relationship with the sea, from crashing breakers to gently lapping waves. The 50 new paintings in Morrison & The Sea feature a range of locations, from the cliffs of Mangersta on the Isle of Lewis to the spectacular “Gauldrons” of Machrihanish.

www.strathearn-gallery.com

The Quiet Path

11 May-6 October. Entry free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.

Adam Bruce Thomson was one of the most quietly impactful artists of his generation. Born in Edinburgh, he was one of the earliest intake of students to train at Edinburgh College of Art following its establishment in 1908. This exhibition brings the talented artist back into the spotlight and covers his extensive career from his early student compositions through to the evocative Scottish landscapes of his maturity.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/

Reassembled

4-29 May. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Reassembled presents a group exhibition featuring new works by JFK Turner, Laura Jane Scott and Derek Wilson. All work within a restricted colour palette that allows them to emphasise form and structure. Despite working in different mediums, they all share a common approach of collecting elements before putting them together.

https://andgallery.co.uk/

Spiral Yellow

4 May-25 May. Entry free. 14-20 Osborne Street, Glasgow, G1 5QN.

Lisa Alvarado brings into alignment a set of free-hanging paintings, sand pieces and sound for Spiral Yellow. Collectively, the works reflect on time and its textural impressions on nature and material. Alvarado is an artist and musician based in Chicago who incorporates painting, music and textiles into her practice.

https://www.themoderninstitute.com/

Houseboat for Ho (Presented by The Strawman)

4-25 May. Entry free. The Modern Institute, 3 Aird’s Lane, Glasgow, G1 5HU.

Houseboat for Ho brings Simon Starling’s project into a new alignment. This latest version engages in “attacking a straw man” which involves refuting an argument with a separate, unrelated point. In Starling’s work, two apparently incongruous traditions come together to propose a new way of living with, and combating, the climate emergency.

https://www.themoderninstitute.com/

Lauren Morsley

4 May-30 July. Entry free. Adam Smith Theatre, Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1ET.

Lauren Morsley is an illustrator, muralist and printmaker based in Fife who specialises in bold and colourful designs which create other worlds to explore. The prints on show at the Community Gallery are made using a technique called risograph printing and are a selection of the artist’s printwork made between 2022-2023.

https://www.onfife.com/event/exhibition-lauren-morsley/

FISHING: An exhibition by Stephanie Vandem

4 May-15 June. Entry free. Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1SR.

FISHING is a modern exploration of contemporary identities and heritage from artist Stephanie Vandem. The artist draws from the rich traditions of Renaissance and Latin American art to create semi-sculptural pieces that deep dive into the pressing environmental and identity concerns of our time.

https://scottishstorytellingcentre.online.red61.co.uk/

BygoneCon

11 May. Entry free. The Town House Hamilton, 102 Cadzow Street, ML3 6HH.

A wide range of groups and organisations will share their interests and passions in the beautiful Carnegie library. Find out how the heritage and local history of Lanarkshire are celebrated, preserved and commemorated. Some special attractions include rare and exclusive photographs of Hamilton Palace and a display exploring the history of maps, on loan from the National Library of Scotland.

https://www.slleisureandculture.co.uk/

Between Tweed and Clyde

4-26 May. Entry free. Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum, 156 Biggar High Street, ML12 6DH.

Artist Douglas Davies celebrates the local landscapes that inspire him in his latest exhibition. Discover his latest body of work all based on the places between Tweed and the Clyde.

https://www.biggarmuseumtrust.co.uk/