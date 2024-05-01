Brought to you by
WEEBOX
Amy McCusker is founder of WeeBox, Scotland’s global subscription box, and here she tells of her joy taking part in NYC Tartan Week surrounded by Scottish alumni
IMAGINE spiralling New York skyscrapers coupled with the skirl of the pipes, highland dancers, Westies and everything Scottish in between – and it still doesn't capture the magic of NYC Tartan Week!
So what is it all about? In 1998, the US declared April 6 ‘National Tartan Day’, recognising the contribution of those of Scottish descent.
In 1999, two pipe bands and a small group of Scottish Americans marched from the British Consulate to the UN — this was the very first parade.
America is home to around five million people of Scottish descent and April 6 was chosen as it coincides with the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320, Scotland’s own ‘Declaration of Independence’.
It is a glorious celebration of the deep affinity so many Americans feel for Scotland and this year, tour guide Andy the Highlander and I were lucky enough to be at the heart of it.
Arriving a few days before the parade, we celebrated at the Launch Party and then attended the NYC Tartan Week Mòd, a Scottish Gaelic singing competition hosted by TV presenter Joy Dunlop.
Congratulations to the winner Sean Heely and a special well done to WeeBox prize winner Catrina Geras.
The Caledonian Club Ceilidh is always a highlight with an appearance from the Shetland Vikings who showed up in such numbers that their arrival may have caused an earthquake!
The day of the 26th annual NYC Tartan Day Parade finally dawned with beautiful clear, sunny skies.
We were honoured to be invited to a pre-parade brunch at the Carnegie Corporation of New York by Kate Newburger for some much needed fuel.
Andrew Carnegie is a unifying symbol of the purpose of NYC Tartan Week – to celebrate Scots and their contributions to the United States.
Then on to the parade – Andy the Highlander and WeeBox were well represented, from our subscribers to our makers, Andy’s fans and followers, our 160 strong clan marched proudly and loudly down 6th Avenue to be greeted at the end by Grand Marshal, Scottish actor Dougray Scott.
The NYC Tartan Parade host Iona MacGowan is a dear friend and did an incredible job. She said: “Together Andy, Amy and their WeeBox community embody everything we love about this celebration: friends, fun, and pure Scottish spirit.”
One of our makers, Eilidh of EJ Designs, came all the way from the Outer Hebrides and said: “It was an amazing, experience that I will never forget and great exposure for my small business. I'm thankful that WeeBox encouraged me to join them as I could not have done it alone.”
Drea, a WeeBox subscriber and winner of our ‘NYC Trip for Two’ competition said: “Words cannot express the gratitude that I have. You gave me the opportunity to walk in a giant parade to celebrate my Scottish heritage, one that I have honoured since I found out that I was Scottish.”
Tartan Day New York Committee President Kyle Dawson said: “We were thrilled to collaborate with WeeBox this year as one of the sponsors of our second annual NYC Tartan Week Mòd.
“Amy brought the same enthusiasm and passion she shares with the WeeBox Clan at the NYC
Tartan Day Parade to our Mòd, elevating the experience for all participants as we continue to grow the event.
“It is the spirit of collaboration we continue to strive for during NYC Tartan Week – providing opportunities for businesses, creatives, artists, entrepreneurs and more on both sides of the pond to develop deeper personal connections with Scottish heritage in America.”
Overall, I think Andy the Highlander summed it up best.
He said: “NYC Tartan Week was everything we could have hoped for and more, the atmosphere, the people, the events and of course, the tartans!
“It’s such a special celebration of Scotland and it was such an honour to meet our supporters from all around the world.
“It’s so touching to see how much Scotland means to people from all around the world and especially those who have proud Scottish roots and ancestry.”
- If you are a Scottish maker and want to get involved with WeeBox email hello@weebox.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here