Where is it?
A holiday cottage in Dorlin, specifically the picnic bench in the garden overlooking Castle Tioram and Loch Moidart.
Why do you go there?
When I was an athlete and before I had kids, my husband and I would always choose to holiday in Scotland, usually on the west coast. I spent the year travelling with races and competitions, so the last place I wanted to go was an airport.
I also wanted somewhere we could take the dog. It was about being in the middle of nowhere and switching off from everything.
How often do you go?
There isn’t a lot for young kids to do there, so we haven’t been for a long time and probably won’t go again until the boys are a little older and can appreciate it.
How did you discover it?
I was looking up holiday cottages online and came across this one. It is a hidden gem because when we saw the setting in real life, the photographs definitely didn’t do it justice.
What’s your favourite memory?
The very first day on our first visit. It was September, the weather was glorious, the midges were gone and the loch was so still it looked like glass.
We walked beside the water and saw seals swimming, then sat in the garden with a bottle of wine, looking out over the castle and watching the seals, while the dog slept on the grass.
I think it is the most relaxed I have ever been in my whole life. We also saw two white-tailed eagles flying overhead while sitting in the garden.
Who do you take?
Normally just my husband and the dog but when the boys are older, we will go back with them.
What do you take?
Drink and food. Appropriate footwear and clothing for going out on walks with different terrain.
What do you leave behind?
A message in the visitor book. I love reading other people’s stories and comments about their visit. The first time we went, lots of the guests had written about leaving food out for the visitors in the garden and sure enough we were greeted by two pine martens and a badger when we did.
Sum it up in five words.
Secluded. Scenic. Peaceful. Beautiful. Engaging.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
I would love to visit Shetland and see the orcas. I would also love to see otters; with all the holidays we’ve been on they are something that I’ve never seen in their natural habitat.
We’ve seen the dolphins at Chanonry Point on the Moray Firth and also been on a couple of dolphin boat rides at Cromarty, where we were lucky enough to see loads. It was amazing.
We actually went on a wildlife boat trip on Loch Sunart in the hope of seeing otters, but we saw a baby sea eagle instead.
Eilidh Doyle is the co-host of The Inside Track podcast with fellow former Olympian Susan Egelstaff. Listen on Buzzsprout, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Follow on Instagram @eilidh400h
