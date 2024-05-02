A hotel restaurant at the start of the West Highland Way is to close amid dwindling "non guest" footfall.
Staff are said to have been briefed yesterday that the West Highland Gate Beefeater, part of Premier Inn Milngavie, will close later this year.
Owners Whitbread said it was unable to confirm how many jobs will be impacted "while they are still subject to consultation."
The company said last month that while the UK hotel operation had gone from "strength to strength" some of its branded restaurants, which are not on site, had been impacted by a reduction in footfall from non-hotel guests "with the result that they have struggled to meet their target level of return"
Premier Inn recorded a 13% increase in sales and a 36% increase in pre-tax profits £561m last year.
A spokeswoman added: "We recognise that this will be unsettling for our team members and we are providing them with dedicated support.
"We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity.
READ MORE:
Popular city bar and restaurant sold by industry veteran
Six by Nico founder announces new restaurant and cocktail bar openings
She added that there were no imminent changes and the restaurant is currently trading as usual.
Whitbread is to add 3,500 new hotel rooms to Premier Inn’s UK offering and diversify its food and beverage offering "to deliver a better experience for even more of our hotel guests".
Around 120,000 people use the West Highland Way each year with around 36,000 visitors walking the whole trail.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here