A programme of storytelling events is aiming to reanimate public space on a Scottish island and keep traditional tales of the area alive.
Story Wagon, the popup writing and storytelling sanctuary, has unveiled a programme of free performances and activities on the Isle of Bute this summer.
The programme of events includes performances by some of Scotland’s best storytellers.
Featured storytellers include Shona Cowie, Dougie Mackay, Àdhamh Ó Broin and 'veteran Rothesay extraordinaire', Alison Clarke. One storytelling slot will also be offered to an upcoming young storyteller, with applications open soon.
READ MORE: The best Scottish family-friendly festivals and events this summer
The Wagon will be set up in the town centre of Rothesay, at the bandstand (Montague/ Castle St.) bringing free creative activities to the heart of the town.
Creative writing activities will be on offer between storytelling performances, with typewriters, story cubes, and trained facilitators encouraging the public to record their own stories. Port Bannatyne will also host two performances.
Writing for wellbeing workshops will also be run with Bute Community Forest.
Luke Winter of Story Wagon said: “We’re delighted to be bringing some of Scotland’s finest storytellers to Bute this summer, including some fantastic local tellers.
"We’re especially excited for Gaelic stories will be told on the streets of Rothesay by Àdhamh Ó Broin. Everyone has a story, and we look forward to hearing what the people of Bute want to share stories about. New or true, all stories are welcome!”
Support for the summer programme comes from Creative Scotland; Culture, Heritage & Arts Assembly, Argyll & Isles (CHARTS); and Bute B.I.D.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here