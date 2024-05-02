The programme of events includes performances by some of Scotland’s best storytellers.

Featured storytellers include Shona Cowie, Dougie Mackay, Àdhamh Ó Broin and 'veteran Rothesay extraordinaire', Alison Clarke. One storytelling slot will also be offered to an upcoming young storyteller, with applications open soon.

The Wagon will be set up in the town centre of Rothesay, at the bandstand (Montague/ Castle St.) bringing free creative activities to the heart of the town.

Creative writing activities will be on offer between storytelling performances, with typewriters, story cubes, and trained facilitators encouraging the public to record their own stories. Port Bannatyne will also host two performances.

Writing for wellbeing workshops will also be run with Bute Community Forest.

Luke Winter of Story Wagon said: “We’re delighted to be bringing some of Scotland’s finest storytellers to Bute this summer, including some fantastic local tellers.

"We’re especially excited for Gaelic stories will be told on the streets of Rothesay by Àdhamh Ó Broin. Everyone has a story, and we look forward to hearing what the people of Bute want to share stories about. New or true, all stories are welcome!”

Support for the summer programme comes from Creative Scotland; Culture, Heritage & Arts Assembly, Argyll & Isles (CHARTS); and Bute B.I.D.