The development, which was approved by Glasgow City Council on September last year, will offer "modern amenities and green technology, including solar panels and waste-water heat recovery systems".

David Diemer, Investment Director at Blackfinch Property, said: “This project represents our ongoing commitment to support sustainable and strategic urban development across the UK.

"We are pleased to partner with Nixon Blue on a development which not only addresses the need for more housing but does so in a way that respects and enhances the local community and environment.”

This investment marks Blackfinch’s third development loan in Scotland.

Richard McFadzean, Director of Nixon Blue, emphasised the project’s integration with local aesthetics and its broader urban impact: “The designs are in keeping with the scale of Beith Street housing and the surrounding tenement buildings.

"As a popular residential area, we want the new apartments to support the regeneration of the Clydeside, as the new Govan/Partick Bridge will greatly link the city and its residents.

"Redeveloping this site will support, connect, and reinforce this area of Partick as a lively residential area.”